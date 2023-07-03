The Local Coalition for the Right to Health – Oujda.

General statement.

The Local Coalition for the Right to Health was immortalized, in the associative space of Oujda, on June 24, 2023, the first anniversary of the one-year anniversary of its founding, by 15 partisan, trade union, human rights and association bodies, under the slogan:

» A continuous struggle for the effectiveness of the right to health and the improvement of its services »

In the presence of all its components, officials in the health sector, invited university professors, doctors, pharmacists, civil society figures, media figures, male and female citizens, and the presence of parliamentarian Omar Anan.

The occasion constituted a prescient pause to review the struggles of the local coalition for the right to health and its public and private efforts and activities, which it organized during the past year of its rich and rich life, in complex general circumstances, marked by the exacerbation of the economic and social crisis, the spread of corruption, and the decline in public utility services. Because of the official policies followed, in implementation of the recommendations of international financial and donor institutions, to perpetuate the brutal liberal approach and to dismantle and privatize the public sector.

If the idea of ​​establishing a coalition was approved by several circles and citizens, it was not at the same level of acceptance and respect by some officials, especially those concerned with the health sector. The health situation in the eastern side, especially in the University Hospital and the Farabi Regional Hospital, and despite this and that, the Coalition is still making its way, and diversifying its organizational and struggle initiatives, in order to obtain effective participation in improving health services, in all its manifestations, and defending the rights of citizens, male and female, to health without defects, And to confirm his legitimacy in existence with a high sense of patriotism and the multiplicity of benefits of his struggle and proposals.

Today, the Coalition stands with great astonishment and astonishment in the face of the increasing shortage of bills for treatment and its materials for patients and their families, because they are purchased from their money, which is already small for the majority, from outside hospital centers, which increases the daily living difficulties of patients and their families, which are deepened and diversified by the outrageous cost of various materials. And the requirements of a decent life, and in a clear contradiction with the speech and symphony of the government: the social state, which the executive branch and its majority have been promoting and presenting as a major and pioneering political and social achievement.

The medical and treatment services, in the University Hospital in Oujda and in the Al-Farabi Regional Hospital, are in a continuous decline and decline, some unique and qualitative works in some specialties that have achieved successes, and enabled them to overcome a lot of troubles for patients who needed to go to other cities for treatment, will not change it. A rising demographic and strong migration of residents from the southern regions and from other regions to the east, and in a context of official insistence on raising the challenges posed to Morocco to win the bet of development and modernization, in the field of the pharmaceutical industry, agriculture, the field of the environment and in other fields, and the deficit is due to the development of the sector, in a way that responds to static aspirations The eastern region, to a shortage of human resources, weakness and imbalance in governance and administrative and financial management, and to the absence of linking responsibility to accountability, impunity and judicial follow-up, a situation that serious national forces, partisan, trade union, human rights and civil society, are still dealing with as a basic subject, within their work programmes. And its struggles at all levels, including the parliamentary interface, to force the government to change its political, economic and social orientations, with alternative, popular, fair and democratic policies that enable treatment, fight fragility, poverty and ignorance, and protect the environment and the consumer.

Manifestations of health abuse, to take forms and doors, starting with bad treatment when receiving patients and their companions, and the delay in engaging in immediate examinations of patients and the long wait for conducting analyzes and their results, and in setting long-term appointments, and even in the sometimes poor professional competence and good management of medical and paramedical staff Medical workers, nurses, and private security workers, and residence in hospital centers and what they provide in terms of nutrition, and in their cleanliness and the wear of some of their aspects, and in the permanent lack of all medical and surgical supplies, and what increases these attacks, is what citizens are subjected to outside, where local groups, Through its health offices, in a circle of absolute absence, from what is happening in the territory of its influence, of commercial transactions, concerning the sale of food in conditions that lack hygiene and health safety conditions, without strict and serious monitoring, as well as its absence from monitoring the exhibits of vegetables, fruits and fish, which Streets, alleys and markets are crowded with it, to make sure that it is not irrigated with waste water and that it is free of toxic pesticides, in addition to its neglect of the reality of massacres and the conditions of selling meat.

Trafficking in these materials has become a solution to unemployment, for those who did not find a stable job opportunity, and an answer everywhere to intensive rural emigration, to a certain popularity, that is what generalizes the picture of chaos that many of our cities are teeming with, and proves once again the migration of elected bodies, by fraud And money, for what falls within its legal and administrative duties, and this situation does not question, on the other hand, the efficacy and effectiveness of the interventions of the National Office for Health Safety of Food Products.

The health situation outside the health centers has also worsened, and the situation of the public waste dumps and the toxic substances it pumps into the ground, to infect the groundwater and what it pumps into the air to infect the respiratory and nervous systems of humans and animals, resulting in various diseases and allergies, to be added to it, the spread of dogs The stray and its presence in groups in many parts of the cities of the East, and began to threaten the health and safety of citizens, in conjunction with the efforts to develop tourism and the return of Moroccans of the world to celebrate Eid al-Adha with their families and spend the summer vacation, as it became darker, the spread and consumption of drugs and trafficking in them, and the use of vehicles and cars, and went The number of people suffering from mental illnesses is on the rise to constitute an additional burden on the interest of the university hospital for these patients.

Fighting these negative phenomena, which we strongly criticize, calls for emphasizing the concerted efforts of all responsible authorities, elected officials, and civil, political and trade union society, to carry out their undiminished duty to raise their performance and fruitful activity to improve health services and provide permanent treatment materials in all hospitals and health centers, as well as for workers In it, and this would be a support and support for the public health service and field participation in the success of early prevention programs from diseases, and deepening health awareness that can create breakthroughs in fighting diseases and ensure safety for citizens and protect one of their rights to life and contribute to the renaissance of Morocco with healthy children, and on the one hand Finally, the local coalition for the defense of the right to health, on this occasion, to remind those responsible for public affairs, the need to accelerate the creation of economic alternatives to raise the pace of growth in the eastern region to create wealth and job opportunities and serve the citizen and his environment.

Released in Oujda on 24.6.2023

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

