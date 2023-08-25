The local commune inaugurates improvements introduced to the banks of the Rio Jejuí in anticipation of the much-anticipated coastal defence

With the aim of giving a different touch to the riverside community of Puerto Jejuí, the local commune carried out this Thursday the official authorization of the improvement works introduced for the beautification of the area known as inga in the city of San Pedro de Ycuamandyyú.

With the income of genuine resources, they decided to project these works in the emblematic place, highly preferred and visited to be in contact with the natural wealth offered by the emblematic Jejuí River, where the much-desired coastal defense is awaited.

The tasks carried out by the municipality consisted of improvements to the toilet, cleaning and painting of the area, placement of a protection fence with urunde’y posts. In addition, the installation of a light sign on the site and new garbage cans. As noted by the community chief.

USE: LIC. RODRIGO MOLINAS- INTERIM MAYOR OF SAN PEDRO DE YCUAMANDYYÚ

