Quetta (Ummat News) The local court has approved the bail of Hasan Niazi, nephew of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan.

Quetta Police presented Hasan Niazi in the Judicial Magistrate’s Court under tight security, on this occasion media representatives were also not allowed to enter the court.

The Judicial Magistrate granted Hasan Niazi’s bail against a surety bond of one lakh rupees, after which the police took Hasan Niazi away under tight security. I am an advisor. Hassan Niazi, the nephew of Imran Khan, who was arrested from Islamabad yesterday, was transferred to Quetta.

It may be recalled that on March 20, Islamabad Police arrested Chairman PTI Imran Khan’s nephew Hasan Niazi on the charge of resisting the police gate outside the judicial complex.

After which a case was registered against Hasan Niazi in Quetta’s airport police station, a case was registered against him in Quetta police station under the provisions of incitement.