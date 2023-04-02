LOCAL POLICE – Action by the Agents in the market area and a higher institute. Also check local roads





For the Terre Estensi Local Police another week characterized by the garrison of the territory, which has yielded complaints against two pickpockets caught in the city market – with expulsion from the territory for one of them – and a Ferrara man who got into trouble because he was found in possession of weapons and offensive objects.

In detail, the pickpockets (CV and SM both 37-year-olds of South American origin) were reported for aggravated theft by plainclothes agents who were guarding the market area as part of the controls set up within the Monday market. Noticing the two women who were walking around suspiciously, the Local Police personnel witnessed the gesture of one of the two who reached inside the bag of an elderly woman intent on shopping, while the other attempted to hide her movements by pretending to look at the goods displayed at the stall. A few minutes later, after a brief foot chase as the criminals attempted to flee quickly from the site of the theft, the two women were stopped.

Despite their attempts to pass themselves off as tourists, they were taken to the headquarters in via Tassoni and subjected to a search, which led to the discovery of some stolen banknotes. In fact, the wallet of the robbed old woman had been found near the stall where the theft had taken place without money and with only the tax code. The two pickpockets, after being photographed, were reported in a state of freedom. An expulsion decree was issued for one of the two, illegal on the national territory. The wallet was instead returned to the rightful owner, after she presented herself at her command to file a complaint about the incident.

On Wednesday afternoon, however, a Ferrarese (49-year-old SR) got into trouble, reported by the agents of the Anti-Degradation Unit for illegally carrying objects intended to offend. The man was stopped in his own car – which aroused suspicion – during a normal check. As he got out of the car, the officers immediately noticed that an object protruding from a trouser pocket which later turned out to be a switchblade and apparently a flashlight, which after a careful check turned out to be a dangerous electric contact stun . The weapons were seized and the 49-year-old filed a complaint on the loose for illegal carrying of weapons and objects capable of offending pursuant to law 110 of 1975.

During the week, 60 grams of drugs were also seized, 4 of which in the courtyard of the Carducci school.

“With the local police – says the deputy mayor responsible for security Nicholas Lodi – we have implemented patrols, even with plainclothes personnel, of the market areas which unfortunately are frequently the subject of thefts by people who have set up a system of organized petty crime, as also emerged from the investigations which a few weeks ago led to the arrest of 5 pickpockets who came to Ferrara specifically to strike at the markets. Thanks also to the promptness of the agents who immediately recognized the weapons on a person. A very important action, which probably prevented worse consequences. I thank all the staff of the local police who work every day, with great results, for everyone’s safety”.

(Communication Deputy Mayor)









Downloadable images: