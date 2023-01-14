When the former Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte enters the courtroom built in the 1980s for the maxi-trial of Cosa Nostra, Matteo Salvini is typing something on his cell phone. It is 10.34, and it is the beginning of a day of “we loved each other so much”, a dance on the shards of the Conte I government: the Northern League attends the parade of the former prime minister and his deputy colleague Luigi Di Maio he shows that he has institutional commitments to carry on, but throughout the day he keeps a livid face, enraged with his former traveling companions who sit in front of him without ever meeting his gaze.

It looks like a meeting of that government, the hearing. There are not only the prime minister and his two deputies, one accused and the other a witness: Salvini’s lawyer, Giulia Bongiorno, was also minister of public administration in that executive. Yet the former owner of the Interior Ministry ignores all the allies of that time: the Northern League, usually generous with words for reporters, this time evades, escapes, postpones. “He will talk later”, his staff has already said since Thursday evening: the “after”, however, will never come, if not mediated by posts on Facebook or press releases. Having thus dribbled the questions of journalists who await him throughout the day, the only person Salvini dedicates himself to ends up being Luciana Lamorgese, who was not in that Council of Ministers: “The hearing celebrated today – commented the In the end, the defendant, clinging to a passage of the statements made by the woman who succeeded him at the Viminale – confirmed an objective fact. Risk of up to 15 years in prison for failure to disembark from the ship of the Spanish NGO between 14 and 20 August 2019 , although Luciana Lamorgese has confirmed that she has detained immigrants on board a ship on more than one occasion”.

Not a word about the others. Conte and Di Maio reciprocate: the former prime minister answers Bongiorno’s questions in three quarters, as if to prevent Salvini from entering the field of vision, while the former development minister is invited by President Roberto Murgia to address the court and take the opportunity to almost turn his back on the Northern League. It is a dance of denied gazes: the witnesses, inevitably, before sitting down, file in front of the accused and he always manages to have something else to do.

Salvini poses as a busy man: before starting, he publishes his own image in the courtroom on social media, where it would be forbidden to take photos, and in that shot he poses as a minister with the dossiers in front of him. It is a script studied in detail: immediately after Conte’s entry, the defendant turns to his staff to agree on a press release on a construction site in Brescia, then he will arrange for a note to be filtered on an electoral initiative with Attilio Fontana .

The rest is mere procedural tactics. With Salvini still trying to overturn the merits of the trial, insinuating that it was the NGO that committed the crimes: “I am baffled – he says – because the information collected from a Navy submarine only emerged during the ongoing proceedings. He recorded the activity of Open Arms in August 2019, certifying some anomalies that suggested illegal human trafficking”. “The NGOs of the sea have been investigated, defamed, hindered, blocked for seven years – the founder of Open Arms Oscar Camps, who sits on the opposite side of the courtroom, retorts via Twitter – yet so far the only suspect is Salvini”. Who finds himself alone, dumped by former allies and even forced to dodge the spotlight. Trying to set a tone in the most nervous moment of the process.