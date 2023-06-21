In a moment full of light and energy, the summer solstice arrives once again, marking the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere.

This special astronomical event, which takes place around June 21, is long awaited by many, as it symbolizes the official start of the warm season and offers the opportunity to participate in unique traditions and events.

The summer solstice occurs when the Sun reaches its highest altitude in the sky during the year, resulting in the longest day and shortest night. This celestial phenomenon has been celebrated and honored by various cultures throughout history, and today it continues to be a reason for joy and celebration.

In many places around the world, festivals and special events are held to welcome the summer solstice. From ancient pagan celebrations to modern community gatherings, people come together to enjoy nature, music, dance, and food.

Due to this tilt, the northern hemisphere receives a greater amount of solar radiation compared to other times of the year. As a result, the days lengthen and the nights shorten, peaking around the summer solstice. This is the time when the Sun is highest in the sky during the year in the Northern Hemisphere.

It may interest you: Stars in the universe that are like ‘lost souls’

In contrast, during the winter solstice, which occurs around December 21 in the Northern Hemisphere, the North Pole is tilted away from the Sun, and the Sun’s rays fall more directly on the Tropic of Capricorn, located at approximately 23.5 degrees south of the equator. This results in the shortest day and longest night of the year in the Northern Hemisphere.

It is important to note that the summer solstice and the winter solstice occur on different dates in the southern hemisphere, since the seasons are reversed due to the tilt of the Earth’s axis.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

