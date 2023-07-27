The longest-serving Senate representative in the United States is rumored to be in poor health… Biden Currency (Comprehensive) :: Sympathetic Media Newsis News Agency ::

While explaining the National Defense Authorization Act, symptoms of sudden loss… Give a podium to your colleagues

According to Congressional media The Hill and CNN on the 27th (local time), McConnell was silent for about 20 seconds with a frozen expression, unable to speak suddenly during a press conference on the 26th, the previous day.

In the released video, McConnell was delivering information related to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). However, while saying hello to the crowd of reporters and continuing a couple of words, he shut his mouth with a pale face.

As he stood stiff with his eyes wide open, unable to speak in a loaded state, other lawmakers who had been waiting by his side approached and picked him up, and soon after, McConnell gave the podium to his colleague and took a back seat.

McConnell, 81, is the longest-serving Republican Senate leader in US history. He is said to have suffered from polio in the past, which left him with a slight limp, and in recent years he has been known to fall quite often.

In 2019, he fell at his home in Louisville and suffered a serious injury that fractured his shoulder. CNN, citing sources, said McConnell had fallen several times earlier this year.

According to reports, he fell and hit his head in a Washington hotel in March and suffered a minor concussion. Because of this, he had to be away for about six weeks.

McConnell plans to run again for the next Senate election, but has not clearly expressed his intention as to whether he will retain the Republican Senate seat in the new session in 2025.

The health status of senior US politicians is a constant concern. In particular, the Republican Party of the United States has been steadily launching an offensive over the health condition of President Joe Biden, who is 80 years old this year.

President Biden is said to have spoken with McConnell, the floor leader, in this regard. “The president called McConnell,” White House spokeswoman Currin-Janpierre said at a briefing that day.

“The president respects McConnell,” he said. “There are many things that they disagree with, but they have found a common denominator and found a way to work together.”

When asked about McConnell’s specific health condition, he said, “I will not comment on the health condition of the Senate Republican leader.”

