Since last Wednesday, the Colegio Nacional Loperena de Valledupar has looked more flirtatious thanks to the activity ‘Dawn of the brush’ carried out by graduates and students of the Faculty of Fine Arts of the Popular University of Cesar.

There are three murals achieved in the tempera technique, acrylic on wall, in which are embodied: science, literature and three emblematic characters of the ‘alma mater’.

The literature reflected in our Nobel Prize winner Gabriel García Márquez./ JOAQUIN RAMIREZ.

Science through the figure of Albert Einstein, considered the most important, well-known and popular scientist of the 20th century; the literature reflected in our Nobel Prize winner Gabriel García Márquez; and the images of María Concepción Loperena Fernández -patriot who supported the armies of Simón Bolívar in the independence of the city and precursor of education in Valledupar-, in addition to Rafael Escalona and Rafael Orozco, the latter icons of Vallenato folklore and illustrious people from Loperna.

Rafael Orozco, Maria Concepcion Loperena y Rafael Escalona are embodied in one of the murals./ JOAQUIN RAMIREZ.

The paintings were made during a night shift that began at 7 pm and ended at 5 am with the final result.