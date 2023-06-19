The “Lord of the Rings” in Neiva

In Neiva, for three decades, Luis Eduardo Silva has been developing the art of turning 25-peso coins into rings or rings. In Colombia there is no record of people engaged in this activity.

By: Gloria Camargo

In the Peñón Redondo neighborhood of commune 8 in Neiva, Luis Eduardo Silva has been dedicating more than three decades to a little-known but fascinating art: the transformation of coins into rings and rings. With skill and skill, Silva has developed a handmade jewelry using 25-peso coins, made of copper and bronze. His meticulous and painstaking work has captured the attention of locals and visitors alike.

Silva shares that he learned this trade many years ago, and has perfected his techniques ever since. Masterfully, he describes his process as one based on “pure punch, slice and punch.” Through these precise actions, he can create a variety of designs, from horseshoes to double hearts. Each piece is unique and carries the mark of the artisan.

Silva’s rings and earrings are much more than just decorations, they are an expression of his talent and passion. Each piece tells a story, enclosing the craftsmanship and the time invested in its creation. The residents of the Peñón Redondo neighborhood are proud to have a master jeweler like Luis Eduardo Silva, who has taken this little-known art to a higher level, providing beauty and originality through his works.

The process

Silva’s meticulous process begins with a special cut on the coin. With unique dexterity, he carefully draws and cuts the piece down to the bottom, center, and top. Then, with the help of pliers, he turns the figure over, thus beginning the process of shaping the jewel. Strike after strike, Silva uses a stake to sculpt the piece, creating custom shapes and designs.

Once the shape is defined, Silva moves on to a crucial stage: covering and polishing. Using rollers and a small motor, he works meticulously to achieve a perfect finish. The final shine is the touch that highlights the beauty of each ring or ring, turning them into true pieces of art.

Although the process may seem simple, Silva emphasizes that it is quite the opposite. With a wistful smile, he shares that in his younger years he could make up to four rings a day. However, the passage of time has left its mark on his hands, and now he can only do one a day due to the loss of strength in his fingers. It is a reminder that this trade requires dedication and patience.

Each piece is unique and carries the mark of the artisan. Photos Gloria Camargo

Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic came at a high cost for Silva. He had to stop his work during that time and, as a result, he suffered a spinal injury that required surgery. Fortunately, he is in the process of recovery and hopes to return to his passion as soon as possible.

The legacy of Luis Eduardo Silva is undeniable. His ability to turn simple coins into unique works of art has left a lasting mark on the Peñón Redondo community. Through his talent and dedication, he has shown that beauty and creativity can be found in even the most mundane objects. With each ring and hoop he creates, Silva shares a part of his story and his passion with the world, leaving a legacy that will transcend generations.

job of very few

It should be remembered that in 1979 a 25-cent coin was issued in Colombia with the aim of facilitating the payment of an urban bus ticket, which at that time was 1.75 pesos, since the 5-cent coin did not circulate much. The purchasing power of 25 Cents in 1979 is equal to that of $46 in 2020.

“I am retaking this profession, but it is not the same. Even so, I continue to make rings with different measurements, ”she explained.

With unique dexterity, he carefully draws and cuts the piece down to the bottom, center, and top.

With reference to being able to teach this trade, Silva indicated that “several people have wanted to learn, but they go and start but then they leave. Now there is a boy who is going, who I am teaching, ”she pointed out.

With reference to other people who develop this trade at the national level, he points out that “few do it at the national level, I know that there are people in Cali or Pereira who also work this jewelry system.”

lords of the rings

In the city of Pereira, they also have their own “Lord of the Rings”. According to the media El Diario, Jorge Luis Tobón, a 67-year-old man from Viterbo, Caldas, has been making rings with coins for more than a decade to earn a daily living.

Masterfully, he describes his process as one based on “pure punch, cut and punch.”

Known as the Lord of the Rings in Pereira, Jorge has become one of the most iconic characters in the city due to his curious ability. For the past few years, he has been working in the Bolivar Park, adjusting rings for thirteen consecutive years. His day begins at 9:00 in the morning and ends at 4:00 in the afternoon.

Most people ask her for wedding rings, which she sells for 20,000 pesos. In addition, he ensures that he creates beautiful garments and can work with any type of currency that is provided. His craftsmanship and dedication have earned him a special place in the community, as his unique and affordable creations attract numerous customers.

In Pereira, they also have their own “Lord of the Rings”. Jorge Luis Tobón has been dedicated to this profession for more than a decade. Photo El Diario.

