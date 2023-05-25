The love after Love

By: Adonis Tupac Ramirez

For a couple of weeks I have been immersed in the Páez universe, first with the launch in April of his Netflix biographical series, then reading his latest biographical book entitled “childhood and adolescence” and finally enjoying his concert in Bogotá.

I belong to the so-called Guava generation (according to Andrés López), the one that received the chords of rock in Spanish and especially Argentine rock; My first approach to Fito was when I was twelve or thirteen years old, I heard one of his songs in the voice of Carlos Vives; Argentine rock was nirvana for the young people of that time, Charly García, Fito Páez, the skinny Spinetta, Suigeneris, Soda Stereo and others opened the spectrum so that it was believed that rock was also done in Spanish.

Fito’s biographical series is a very good x-ray of Argentina and Latin America in the 80s, it takes an approach from childhood to the release of the album “El amor después del amor” which became the iconic album of Argentine rock with the record to be the best seller. It does not hide the hard, painful and dark moments; his addiction to drugs and alcohol, the failure of some of his albums and his continued stubbornness to create something new without relying on record label manipulation. It is a respectful and crude biofilm at the same time, it does not show a classic hero but a human lost in his orphanhood and raised in the midst of two midwives and the love of his father; a piano that unites him to that mother who died 8 months after being born and that serves as an umbilical cord to find her and at the same time mitigate the pain of her father.

Discovering where the song City of Poor Hearts comes from is feeling the pain, uprooting, abandonment, frustration and pointing out that he received just for being famous, addicted and a rocker.

We all have a soundtrack at every moment of life and mine has many of those songs by Fito, they accompanied me in sadness, pain and joy; “who said that all is lost, I come to offer my heart” “and give joy to my heart, it is the only thing I ask of you at least today” “I no longer belong to any ism”.

So if you can, go to Netflix and see this serious biographical of Fito Páez; I’m sure you won’t regret it.