The love of a military mother that transcends borders

Captain Jennyfer Villamizar Quintana, is a Santanderean with the position of Specialist in Aeronautical Maintenance Programs of the Technical Group of the Military Transport Air Command of the Colombian Air Force, a daily task that she assumes with responsibility, commitment and love; but that she also combines with being a mother.

Although taking on the challenge of being a soldier and a mother at the same time has always been considered a difficult task, today women take on this great challenge much more easily. For Captain Villamizar, hers, her 9-year-old son, Juan José, is her great impulse and being a mother is a complex task, but one that, by assuming it with discipline and dedication, can be perfectly combined with serving the nation. .

“Aeronautical maintenance in the Colombian Air Force is one of the jobs that requires more dedication, judiciously carrying out periodic inspections at a specific time, at the end of a flight or due to failure of a spare part, the success of the mission depends of each aircraft. This is assimilated to the work of a mother, who from the night before establishes all the logistics so that her son can have a good day at school and that when she returns home, all her priorities can be attended to agile and efficient; In addition, she can find the most important thing, love and the company of her mother, ”said Villamizar.

Combining the role of being a mother and the military is a challenge that Villamizar has not only assumed in Colombia, but in other continents, since she was selected by the Colombian Air Force as Maintenance Officer of the C-130 Hercules aircraft for the Fifth Air Campaign in Antarctica. It was like this, as not only she had to determine all those supplies, elements and coordination to guarantee the perfect operation of this aircraft in the white continent; but also, establishing all the logistics and enlistment that would imply being away from home, with her son Juan José.

“Just as the planning to take our C-130 Hercules for the fifth time to Antarctica began several weeks before, in the same way it was with Juan José, explaining very well what Mom’s mission was and describing the wonderful place to which was going to arrive, it was very important. Juan José is a very intelligent boy, he knows what his mother does at work and has an incredible passion for aircraft, since he has been surrounded by them since he was very young due to his father’s work and the mine. The first thing I did when I landed in Antarctica was to search the internet and make a video call, I was able to show him the nature of this place, seeing the emotion on his face confirms that everything is worth it and that even though the distance is hard, he feels very proud of what you do.” Captain Villamizar said.

The Military Transport Air Command highlights the work and dedication of all the mothers who wear the uniform of the Colombian Air Force, who with effort and discipline make an additional effort to share and be present in the most important moments of their children.