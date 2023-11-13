The Love Stories of Former Miss Colombia Beauty Queens and Their Businessman Husbands

Former Beauty Queens and Businessmen: The Love Stories Behind Colombia’s Most Stable Couples

Colombia’s former beauty reign candidates have found love and stability with businessmen and heirs, creating lasting and successful relationships that have captured the attention of the national entertainment scene. These couples have formed families and established themselves as some of the most stable couples in the world of Colombian entertainment.

One of the most enduring love stories is that of Susana Caldas Borda, Miss Colombia 1983, and Rafael del Castillo. The couple fell in love while participating in the beauty reign, and today, Rafael del Castillo is a prominent businessman in Cartagena. He is involved in flour manufacturing, construction, and is one of the most prominent builders in the city.

Another well-known couple in Colombian entertainment is Paola Turbay and Alejandro Estrada. The couple has been married for 30 years and has two children. Alejandro Estrada is a Colombian-American businessman who has had success in various industries such as financial services, hotels, liquor, and cosmetics.

Andrea Nocetti, the national beauty queen of 2000, found love with Elliot Minski, a businessman from Barranquilla. The couple met in Miami and have been married for several years. Minski comes from a prosperous family in Barranquilla, the Minskis, who founded the pharmaceutical company Procaps in 1977.

Taliana Vargas, another former beauty queen, found love with Valle del Cauca businessman Alejandro Eder. Their love story began at a party in Cartagena, and the couple has been married for a decade. Vargas describes Eder as a loving and caring person, emphasizing the importance of choosing the right partner.

These love stories have captivated the Colombian entertainment scene, showcasing the successful and enduring relationships between former beauty reign candidates and businessmen. They serve as an example of long-lasting and stable marriages in the world of national entertainment.

