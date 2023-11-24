The loyal heroes return – a side story of the tenth batch of remains of the Chinese People’s Volunteer Army martyrs in South Korea returning to the country to welcome them

The remains and related relics of 25 Chinese People’s Volunteer Army martyrs in South Korea have made their way back to China. This somber homecoming was a touching moment for the nation as the Y-20 special plane carrying the remains of the volunteer martyrs landed at Shenyang Taoxian International Airport. Two J-20 fighter jets escorted the plane as it flew low over the airport, a fitting tribute to the heroes who sacrificed their lives for their country.

Escorted by mounted police, the remains were then transported to the Shenyang Cemetery of Martyrs to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea. The streets of Shenyang were lined with citizens and garrison soldiers who welcomed the fallen heroes with a sense of reverence and pride. The atmosphere was filled with solemnity and patriotism as the convoy made its way through the city.

The return of these martyrs is a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made by countless individuals during the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea. Their gallant efforts and unwavering dedication to their country will forever be remembered.

The journey to bring the remains of the volunteer martyrs home has been a long and emotional one, with ten years passing since the first batch of martyrs’ remains were repatriated to China. This year marks the 70th anniversary of the victory in the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea, making the return of these heroes all the more symbolic.

As the martyrs’ remains were received with the highest honor and respect, the people of Shenyang paid their respects by lining the streets, holding banners, and waving national flags. The unwavering patriotism and gratitude displayed by the citizens during this solemn occasion serve as a testament to the enduring legacy of these fallen heroes.

As the final resting place of the volunteer martyrs, the Shenyang Cemetery of Martyrs to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea stands as a solemn tribute to their sacrifices. The event was a poignant reminder of the selfless dedication and bravery of these individuals, and it served as a call to uphold their legacy for generations to come.

The return of these martyrs to their homeland serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made by countless individuals during the war. Their spirits and deeds will live on in the hearts of the Chinese people, and the nation will forever honor their memory.

