The lunar day of May 9, 2023 will be under the sign of the spider

The beginning of the current week, according to astrologers, will be quite difficult, and Tuesday, May 9, is called one of the most difficult days of the lunar calendar, the symbol of which is a spider, a web. Stars advise less contact with people who cause negative emotions. Sensitive and untrusting people should be especially careful – they are the first to risk being hit by “universal evil”.

Aries

Small misunderstandings in the family are possible, arguments that will upset you. The most sensitive Aries can seriously worry about some random remarks, thoughtless criticism. Try not to have important conversations and clarify relationships on this day: you misunderstand too many things, advises Ukr.Media.

In the afternoon, you may receive unexpected offers regarding work or other commercial activities. Here it is important not to take on too big commitments, especially if it is a joint project. Keep in mind that it will take a lot of effort to achieve the desired results, and you have to do it.

Taurus

Not the easiest day. Life potential is reduced, it would be much more pleasant for you to just rest and chat than to do something useful. Circumstances do not allow this: you may need to take action, and the most decisive. It is possible that your help will be useful to loved ones or old friends. Try not to refuse anyone.

In the afternoon, new ideas will appear, the implementation of which you will soon be able to do with pleasure. Meetings with people who will later become the most reliable allies are possible.

twins

Try not to take risks, especially if it involves money, valuables, complex and expensive equipment. It is better to refrain from large purchases, especially unplanned ones. Before taking any important steps, consult with experienced friends and relatives: you will receive useful tips and recommendations.

Efforts will have to be made to avoid disagreements and conflicts with a loved one, especially in the afternoon, when the emotional background will be tense. Be patient, all problems will be solved soon.

Cancer

We will be pleased with the news received in the first half of the day. Old acquaintances may remind you of you, it is possible that you will be invited to visit – and you will have a very good time, cheer up and get a lot of positive emotions. On this day, you should not close in on yourself. Share your thoughts and feelings with loved ones, and you will feel much better.

Financial issues can be a concern. Expected cash receipts are delayed, many Cancers feel stranded. You have to give up the planned entertainment. You should not be upset about this, you will soon make up for lost time.

a lion

A great day to communicate with people who share your interests. There will be an opportunity to engage in some joint business or solve issues that are equally important to you and your like-minded people. Financial difficulties are possible, but they are temporary. You know that, so don’t get upset.

You can make small purchases, this day is best for buying unusual, original things. There will be an opportunity to make pleasant surprises for loved ones, to please a loved one.

Virgo

It is an important fruitful day, during which you should try to finish the cases started earlier, get final answers to the questions that have been bothering you lately. People who have done a lot of good for you can offer their help.

In the afternoon, acquaintances are possible, in particular very pleasant ones. Whether they get a romantic sequel depends only on your desire. Travels are good, especially if you are not traveling alone.

Libra

The day requires caution in business and discernment in contacts. People around you promise you too much, you don’t stay in debt, but not everything will be done properly and on time. It is undesirable to agree on commercial cooperation on this day.

If you are discussing financial matters with someone, try to talk about all the details and record the agreement on paper. Pleasant surprises are possible, including romantic ones. Acquaintances that will initiate changes for the better in personal life are not excluded.

Scorpio

A good day for trips, a change of scenery, as well as any unusual activities. Rejection of the routine inspires and invigorates, gives a surge of strength and helps to get into a winning mood. Many representatives of the sign have ideas about work and career development. You can make decisions related to education, sign up for courses, attend seminars.

This is not the best day for acquaintances: even people who absolutely do not deserve it can arouse sympathy in you. Try not to be open with those you don’t know well, and it’s better not to share your secrets with anyone at all.

Sagittarius

It is possible to receive important information. It is unlikely to affect you personally, but your long-term plans and intentions will most likely be affected. People who believe that they once did you important favors and now it’s time to get a reward can remind themselves of themselves.

Do not be manipulated, firmly and calmly defend your own position, and those who want to abuse your kindness will leave with nothing. A good day for small purchases. You can buy some unusual, original things: they will please you for a long time, you will not have to regret the money spent.

Ibex

It’s a good day for useful things, in particular, physical work, which probably won’t seem exhausting. There will be an opportunity to update your home, buy furniture or household appliances on the most favorable terms. It is good to receive guests, especially in the middle of the day: at this time they will come with good news and not empty-handed.

When going on trips, do not spare time to check whether you have taken everything or prepared properly. The risk of forgetting something is very high, and troubles due to this are not excluded.

Aquarius

Busy day. To get a lot done, you need to manage your time correctly, and you don’t always succeed in this – for example, the journey takes longer than you expected, the right person is late for a meeting, etc. The day will be generous to all kinds of misunderstandings, at first they will be annoying, and then you will approach the situation with humor.

The evening is a good time for a difficult conversation with a person dear to you. Frankly talk about your intentions and desires, only in this case it will be possible to restore a harmonious and trusting relationship.

Pisces

A good day, generous with pleasant surprises. You can succeed in anything you do, you just have to be persistent and see it through to the end. Possible meetings with people from whom you once learned a lot. The time has come to thank for the lessons and share my own experience.

Financial losses, unprofitable or useless purchases are possible. However, you should not seriously worry about money: soon there will be an opportunity to make good money.

