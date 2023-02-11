For James Rodríguez, the team’s situation seems regrettable. After his time at this club, where he had good numbers, the arrival of Rafa Benítez It was decisive so that the Colombian could not continue at the high level he was at, by the hand of Carlo Ancelotti.

In fact, he had a premature departure from the club, where he was relegated for a long time by Benítez, the coach who had him at Real Madrid, where they also had some clashes. Although the reasons why Rafa disregarded James were unknown, The Colombian revealed details on his Twitch account.

“The first day of preseason Benítez told me: ‘You are already older, you are 30 years old. I prefer to have young people, people with hierarchy and who run, so find yourself a club”, commented James Rodríguez, in a live where he reappeared on the streaming platform Twitch, where he used to talk and play video games with his fans.