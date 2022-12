Obstructionism, in the pipeline of the Rave decree, of the M5S in the Chamber. But Federico Cafiero De Raho he doesn’t call it that at all. “Ours is not obstructionism. We are just trying to awaken the majority to prevent them from demolishing an important state anti-mafia law”. The former national anti-mafia prosecutor, now a deputy of the M5S, as well as vice president of the Justice Commission, has no doubts.