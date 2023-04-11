Macron, a company among the main players in the active sportswear sector, has closed in 2022, as stated in a note, “the best exercise ever”. In the past full year, the group recorded revenues of 169.9 million euros with “never achieved before” growth of 36.5% over the previous year as regards the company’s core business, excluding the Dpi project of Personal Protection) activated by Macron in the pandemic period. When compared to pre-pandemic, when the company had reached 112.8 million in 2019, revenue growth was 50.6 percent.

Profitability is also positive: EBITDA is 24.2 million euros and represents 14.2% of turnover, while EBIT is 18.4 million, equal to 10.8% of turnover. “As of December 31, 2022 – specifies the company -, the net financial position of the group is positive for 0.3 million euros, while it was in debt for 35.1 million as of December 31, 2019″. The foreign market, which accounted for 80% of turnover, had a strong impact on the sales of the Italian group.

Macron’s distribution strategy continues to be based on the expansion of the network of single-brand points of sale, called Macron Sports Hubs, which today number over 165 in more than 20 countries, and on multiple partnerships. In its development project, the group is in fact the technical sponsor of over 90 professional clubs around the world: “thanks to the constant growth of its sponsorship portfolio, Macron is confirmed for the fifth consecutive year, among the top four brands in the ranking Uefa of technical football sponsorships in Europe. Real leadership is also in the world of rugby, where the Macron Hero (the group logo, ndr) stands out on the shirts of the most important national teams and European clubs,” says the company.

Furthermore, the group will sponsor seven national teams at the next Rugby World Cup to be held in France in 2023, as well as being the official supplier of World Rugby e you Rugby World Cupand more recently of Cricket Ireland. “Making the quality and reliability of our products available to such a prestigious reality in international cricket confirms the ever-increasing demand from sports federations to take the field with the Macron Hero on the chest”, commented Gianluca PavanelloCEO of Macron, about the recent partnership.

