The mafia and the crime of external competition – breaking latest news

Over the years, the crime of external competition in a mafia association has come close to or hit excellent defendants, from Andreotti to Mannino, from Cuffaro to Dell’Utri. And also in 2015 he determined a censure of Italy by the European Court of Human Rights for a ten-year sentence (revoked two years later) inflicted on Bruno Contrada, a former secret service official.

Il external competition in mafia association it occurs when a person, without being permanently included in the structure of a mafia organization, carries out an activity, even simple intermediation, which consists of a contribution to the purposes of the organization itself. Not expressly envisaged as an independent crime by the penal code, but qualified as a combination of the “complicity” envisaged by article 110 and the “mafia association” envisaged by art. 416 bis, was subject to various judicial decisionssince its configurability was initially excluded from many sides.

The dispute was then the subject of a ruling by the United Sections of the Court of Cassation. The Supreme Court established that the external complicity in the crime of association concerns “those subjects who, although not part of the criminal association, provide, albeit through a single intervention, a contribution to the criminal entity such as to allow the association to remain in life, even limited to a certain sector, in order to be able to achieve one’s goals” (Cass. United Penal Sections, 5 October 1994). Therefore, it is necessary not only that the “external competitor” has behaved clearly expressive of his willingness to participate in the association, but also that he has acted with the conscience and the will to contribute to the realization of the particular delinquent program. If these conditions are missing – it has been established – the activities of simple support, facilitation, flanking, sharing in individual crimes cannot be considered a competition external to the association, but must be classified differently from a criminal point of view (mainly as aiding and abetting).

Subsequently, with another sentence of 2005 (Mannino sentence), the united criminal sections of the Cassation addressed the issue again, underlining the difference between “participation in a mafia association” and “external competition in a mafia association”. A “participant” – the judges specified – is defined as someone who is permanently and organically inserted in the organizational structure of the mafia association, “to be understood not in a static sense, as a mere acquisition of a status, but in a dynamic and functional sense”. On the other hand, there is external competition in a mafia association when a subject, not permanently included in the organizational structure of the association and “deprived of the affectio societatis”, provides the mafia association with “a concrete, specific, aware, voluntary contribution which takes the form of necessary condition for the conservation or strengthening of the operational capabilities of the association”.

