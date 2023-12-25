The magic of Christmas comes to the Los Angeles Maternal and Child Hospital

The hospital inmates received gifts and a lot of love.

*Social and human face.

The director of the Hospital, Dr. Guido Venialgo, carried the greeting of the Paraguayan director general of Itaipú, Ing. Justo Zacarías Irún and the managers of the Fundación Tesãi wishing happy holidays to the humble mothers and children admitted to the Maternal and Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

Dressed in Christmas hats and gift bags in tow, the members of the delegation took a surprising tour of the Inpatient Ward, Maternity Ward, Neonatology and Intensive Care Service, as well as the Waiting Rooms and the Emergency Department.

A different Christmas

With immense joy, mothers, children, newborns and premature babies who, due to force majeure, will spend Christmas Eve without the warmth of their families in their homes, received colorful Christmas gifts.

There was no shortage of hugs, good wishes and demonstrations of love for their parents by the director of the establishment, Service coordinators, doctors on duty and nursing staff, who with spontaneity and happiness on the surface joined the initiative.

“The director of Itaipú sends his wish for a speedy recovery for everyone, that they have a nice Christmas, a Christmas Eve of love, peace and happiness in each of our hearts,” said the manager, visibly moved, greeting all the patients.

“Thanks for much love”

Elcy Melgarejo, admitted to the Maternity Ward of the Los Angeles Hospital, gave birth to premature twins who are in the Neonatology ward, under strict medical care. In her case, she received gifts twice for which she expressed her gratitude to all the staff.

“Very happy as a mother of twins for the care they give me, from the doctors, the nurses, to the cleaners. Merry Christmas to everyone, thank you for so much love,” she finally stated.

Share this: Facebook

X

