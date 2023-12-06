The Magic of Christmas takes over our ConSentido Center: Junín, Botero and the Beach will be filled with lights

Medellín is preparing to receive a festival full of light, color and tradition, in which our ConSentido Center is the protagonist. This year Junín, Botero and la Playa will bring together the festive glow that so characterizes this season.

This 2023, light and colors will return to Junín and Plaza Botero, but they will also be in La Playa, where citizens traditionally appreciate the lighting year after year. In these places, visitors will be able to enjoy a tribute to Colombian cultural wealth, through charming lighting decoration that will delight residents and visitors.

The impact of these Christmas lighting in Medellín is undeniable. During the last season, more than 7,500,000 people were immersed in the glow of these lights, thus generating an economic benefit of 36.9 million dollars. This event not only lights up the streets, but also boosts the local economy and tourism, benefiting merchants and businesses in our city.

In the central node of the lighting, Parques del Río, also located in our ConSentido Center, the theme will be 100 years of Disney.

The central node of the lighting will once again be Parques del Río, also located in the 10-La Candelaria commune. There the theme will revolve around Disney’s 100 years, showing the magic of its iconic characters and characters from the new movie “Wish.” The fusion between the nostalgia of the classics and the modernity of the new stories will captivate viewers and immerse everyone in a world of fantasy and dreams. This announcement not only marks the long-awaited return of a tradition, but it is also an open invitation for everyone to join the celebration. It’s time to share the joy of the season, to celebrate together the magic of Christmas in the heart of our city. Citizen participation and culture are essential to turn this season into an unforgettable event full of splendor for everyone.

