Together with his colleagues Stefano Bresadola, Chiara Luppi and Gianni Scribano, Pasquali will propose the greatest hits of the Sanremo Festival accompanied by the Chamber Opera Orchestra

the character

The singer from Treviso, but from Belluno by adoption, Lara Pasquali has started her first international tour that will see her among the protagonists of a tour of 8 concerts until 11 September that will touch the most prestigious theaters in Israel. Together with his colleagues Stefano Bresadola, Chiara Luppi and Gianni Scribano, Pasquali will propose the greatest hits of the Sanremo Festival accompanied by the Chamber Opera Orchestra, in collaboration with EGOeast Production and Music Business and directed by maestro Dan Rapoport. “The magic of Sanremo”, title of the tour, will propose the best songs of the past of the famous Italian festival, through the voices and performances of these 4 local artists.

Eight concerts for seven stages: the first stage was doubled because it sold out in a few hours. Rishon Lezion, Petah Tiqwa, Beer Sheva and Tel Aviv. These are some of the destinations of the tour that began on Friday evening.

From Albano to the Ricchi e Poveri, from Domenico Modugno to Mina, there will be many famous songs on the Italian scene that have been able to cross the Italian borders to make the Italian song famous all over the world.

«For me it is a great honor to have been chosen for this project. I thank the organizers for this extraordinary opportunity and above all for giving me the opportunity to represent the musical tradition of our country on a tour abroad. When I was offered to take part in the tour, I had no hesitation. Italian music has always been a point of reference for me ”, comments Lara Pasquali,“ and having the opportunity to perform together with a large orchestra and 3 other great professionals that I respect and esteem is truly a unique opportunity ”.