The magic of summer acquaintance | Opinions | .a week

summer cultural events do not lack diversity. And that is the most amazing thing about them. We can expand our horizons, perceive new artistic trends, find interesting ideas in discussions. Confronting ourselves with prejudices, even if only towards something as banal as one of the many fringe musical styles. Because even what once did not appeal to us can interest us today.

Even in everyday life, we are constantly exposed to new stimuli and opinions. We once formed an opinion on some things, but since then circumstances have changed, but our view has not undergone a new review. Once upon a time, people were afraid of artificial intelligence because it was supposed to take away their jobs. Many years have passed since then, but the catastrophic scenario has not come true. Only fear remained. It is necessary to reevaluate opinions along with the upcoming developments in the field. Today we already know that some jobs will disappear due to AI, but new ones will be created. For other professions, this development brought a tool that will make the work easier for employees.