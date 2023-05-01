The magic of the Baudó. Arnold Palacios

Looking for my mother of God. By Arnoldo de los Santos Palacios Mosquera.

Book 1. Certegui.

V · The magic of the Baudó

In the Baudó, black witches and Indian witches speak; Of course, the blacks did not mix with the Indians.

Mrs. Rosario, from Cértegui, was pregnant with a big belly, like with twins. What she actually had is that she was a turtle. A sorcerer from Baudos had put her in his belly, out of anger, because Rosario doesn’t talk about her, she wanted to get along with him. Other people claimed that what he had was indeed a son, but turned into a conjure.

And what did conjuelo mean? A human being; it is generated in the womb of the mother, but is not born.

The most discreet, in order not to humiliate her, simply murmured: “Rosario has a trunk,” which was equivalent to something strange, a curse. Perhaps no more than whoever had put it on could take it off. But since the baudoseño had not returned to Cértegui, another sorcerer could also take it from him, for example, Cayetano; the bad thing was that he acted exclusively to do evil. However, Rosario had gotten other sorcerers to help her, who had given her several shots of her without being able to make her throw away the spell. Rosario was consumed with the hope of finding someone more competent than the baudoseño and who was in good faith. It was not easy to find a sorcerer from elsewhere, superior to a Baudoseño sorcerer.

Now, that same Baudó, instead of fear, gave me great hope. At the Baudó they did what no one else was capable of doing.

“If it’s a turtle, it will continue to grow and if it’s conjuleo it will continue to grow”-assured everyone.

The thing happened in this way: one Saturday, just like today, Rosario went down to the river bank; The police officer had just whistled to open the market, at three in the afternoon; she was going to buy the ration of bananas from her. Unfortunately or luckily, she saw that the canoe of that Baudoseño contained some large, plump, very beautiful bananas. She decided not to go around and buy them from him.

“To my understanding I have that he already brought his plantains prepared. Polque…, my people…, it was that they attracted me, they jumped on me, I wanted them to eat cruros. I did notice that his man was looking at me, he didn’t take his eyes off me. What I do remember is that it caused me to run away. But the feet did not obey me. See, see, the temptation of these bananas, I thought to myself”.

“And er bauroseilo, what did he tell you, Rosario?”

“To be frank, he didn’t tell me his mouth is mine.”

“And buy him the bananas?”

“What I felt was a spike in my body. I bought them.”

“Y … “

“It was no more.”

“No more?”

“No more”.

Here is everything that Rosario herself had. The rest of the story was the tole-tole that went from mouth to mouth. What was her big belly did have it and for years.

So I had a terrifying first idea of ​​Baudó, of his people.

One Saturday, market day, a renowned healer came from Baudó. That was the command-shut up. He does not speak ailment that resisted him; even dead he had risen.

It was not for less, in the case of a healer originally from Baudó, a remote region, behind several rivers, a mountain range, fifteen days of travel.

From early on, today Saturday, I say, sitting on a wooden chair, I am ready, waiting for the healer Amadeo Rodríguez, convinced that he will immediately make me walk. With the little night he arrives: short of stature, barefoot, the color of his skin bordering on mulatto or rather the brown of an Indian; he wears a clean colored shirt and white denim pants; straw hat, not old, but damaged by sun and rain. Don Amadeo approaches me, step by step. His body seems not to move. He looks me up and down without being distracted. He touches my legs, he scratches them; When I feel his pinch, I react by trying to stop him.

He says: “If he feels it, the boy feels it scratched… Now, lend me a needle, Mrs. Madda, and bring me a firebrand.”

I stayed dry, waiting for the needle and the brand. Everything ready, Don Amadeo, burn the tip of the needle and poke my thighs, knees, feet. At each jab, I jump up and try to grab her hand. So, he lifts me up to my feet. Can’t.

He dictates: “What the boy swears is smeared on the legs… Madam: spread lard and lizard on him and as he spreads it, he rubs it. He will see that it does not take long to walk. If he doesn’t walk with it, he never walks.

My mom and dad look at each other, smiling, satisfied.

“How do we do it, sir, for the lizard butter?” asks mom.

“I give it to him myself. She’s not worth much to him.”

Lizard butter! What the hell would it be that they were going to bog me down in my body! Lizards weren’t those bugs that kept behind the house and changed color?

The lizard was perhaps worse. That balm, despite its perfume, already had me tired. And with such lizard butter I already felt like I was smelling like a dog or who knows what. Well, it was for my own good. I never complained. I wanted to walk. I could walk, run, play, in the streets swimming in the rain and go to the river on sunny days

My mom looked at me full of confidence. Her influence was contagious. It was enough for her to propose something and the atmosphere vibrated preparing to contribute to the realization of that. I understood: she had to accept what my mother accepted. Her strength of conviction and her ability to convey it to her were such that I could not, nor perhaps anyone else, escape the designs of her healthy ambition.

And it was smeared, smeared, smeared; Give him that blessed lizard butter. As the weeks went by I was feeling better, which manifested itself in my attempts to sit up. So, my mom would twist my legs tight so that I would fit inside a cup; once I was in there, she wedged my back and sides with cushions, so that she could keep me sitting upright, and she leaned the cup against the wall, lest I go off the deep end.

From time to time he would pull me out, trying to stand up. The hope of seeing me do a pennin kept everyone in the house full of curiosity, eager to see the miraculous day arrive. My little sister Scylla, two years younger than me, made a giant of a woman compared to me. Elba Octavina could pick me up, she would take me out to play in the street, in front of the house. I was surrounded by little friends my age, who, in my opinion, were flying.

Playing, for the children of my town, was running, shouting, laughing, training in wrestling, throwing stones at the birds, pigs, cows, dogs, cats, chickens, at the fruits of the trees, swimming in the river or under a torrential downpour ripping through the tropical heat.

When the other boys dispersed, attracted by any trifle, for they could roam free on their feet, I amused myself by myself, contemplating my world: the church, its weather vane turning in the wind; the same three skinny cows that crossed the small square without people; the houses, the doors ajar; the clear river; the sunlight creating the drawings that I wanted to identify them with the shadows of things; smoking roofs. Often, my dad would come to me, throw me into the air and receive me in his arms; feeling of elation; I laughed my dad too; I had the impression that it was I myself who was executing the act of launching myself into space, free.

Immediately, I hand to the lizard butter and rub it on it, spread it spread, my mom, my dad, my sister Ernestina, my little sister Elba Octavina. For them the main office was summed up in an absolute consecration in my person.

One day, my mom left me comfortably inside the cup, playing with a paper boat, when behind her she heard a knock and a squeak. what do you see To me, face down, on the stage, stirring, the cup in the patio of hell, the cushions scattered. When the scare passed and ascertaining that he hadn’t spoiled or blown up my face, my mom guessed the mystery: I had wanted to get out of the basket. She decided to sit me down. I sat down. I remained a sad sideways, leaning on my own hands clinging to the ground.

“Venancio: the little boy sat down” – he told my dad.

The next day they decided to stop me. Impossible to hold me My father remained for a while observing me: he had shrunk my right leg, bent at the knee, his foot dancing; his muscles atrophied, he was skinny, similar to the arm of a child younger than me. On the other hand, the left one did remain straight, but the foot was twisted, the sole looking slightly outwards, so that when placed on the ground the skin of the inner ankle rubbed against the ground; a little less skinny than the right, the muscles had also suffered; my knee was going too far back. One buttock fatter than the other. The bad fever had reduced me to that state: I would not walk.

And that was how I began to feel the sting of longing to go to the river, to the town square, in droves, to measure the streets of Cértegui, to visit the houses one by one.

Until that frame my ambition to walk expanded.

The struggle to save my life, followed by the urge to make me walk, had been absorbing: my parents had already paid more attention to the phenomenon of drying out of the legs. They summoned Licosiome, Juan D., Aunt Felisa.

“It doesn’t matter,” says Licosiome. “The boy has not gotten worse. It is neither more nor less than a result of the disease.”

He approaches me, grabs my legs, bends them, jerks them sharply, twists my feet.

I did not complain, nor did I try to prevent his action.

Licosiome concludes: “The child does not hurt at all. He is already out of danger and will be disabled ”.

Juan D. Ramírez intervenes: “With your help, Liborio, I do not agree with you because now it is necessary to take care of him again. The little boy’s legs are drying up so much, that means the nurse is going to raise him up: he raises his waist and then he attacks his body, heart and brain… Huh? …

Put a top on my nail!”

Absorbed, Liborio Cossio M. opens his mouth; but he closes it again. He glances at Juan Domingo over the rims of his glasses as if to exclaim:

“What nerve!” He is silent making efforts not to stir up a fight. In the end, he can’t stand it:

“Listen to me, Juan Domingo, brother: I have always said that you are very daring. With what authority do you dare to release those opinions?

Having said which, he began to laugh, lavishing Juan Domingo with a few affectionate pats on the shoulders.

After hearing the words of Juan D. Ramírez, my mother had stopped breathing; however, her soft tone, but Licosiome’s final one, finished, in a certain way, comforting her.

Tía Felisa expressed her point of view:

“I have for myself understand, since I do not have the intelligence of you. .. , that the enjuermerá is over. They shouldn’t keep smearing him with that lard and lard, which is what is drying up his skin and day by day is wearing him down. It’s not that it doesn’t do him any good; but on the other hand, it is harmful”.

Juan Domingo had not liked Licosiome’s joke. Stubborn, he sought the opposite, at all costs. He did not want to be overwhelmed:

“What I say, Don Liborio, I repeat, is positive. The boy has already been taken to Andagoya. He was treated by a doctor and not a tegua. Isn’t that so?”

He emphasized the “isn’t it?”, fixing his eyes on Licosiome’s very face, meaning that he was not a doctor.

“That’s another matter entirely,” Licosiome agreed, feigning an even tone. “However, I am not going to engage in controversy with you.” he added indignantly. “I advise you to eat tiger butter,” Aunt Feliza concluded and continued: don’t you have, well, Venancio, some relatives there on the São Paulo river? With them they get it easy. There still remains a lot of animals. They send you their lard and tiger, see, see, Venancio”.