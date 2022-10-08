As a good magistrate, Paola Di Nicola Travaglini, legal advisor to the Senate commission on femicide and gender-based violence and for some months returned to her role as a councilor of the Supreme Court, specifies that she has not read the documents. But on the sentence of the judges of the Palermo Court of Appeal which canceled the aggravating circumstances, reducing the sentence of a married man who three years ago stabbed the woman with whom he had an affair and from whom he was expecting from life imprisonment to 19 years a son – he says – “Obviously I can only speak in general: it could be the mirror of what the Parliamentary Commission on femicide has found in many of the 220 judgments examined which, especially in the second instance, …