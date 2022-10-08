Home News The magistrate and the life sentence canceled: “A femicide is never a crime of impetus. Sentences thus the result of sexist prejudices”
News

The magistrate and the life sentence canceled: “A femicide is never a crime of impetus. Sentences thus the result of sexist prejudices”

by admin
The magistrate and the life sentence canceled: “A femicide is never a crime of impetus. Sentences thus the result of sexist prejudices”

As a good magistrate, Paola Di Nicola Travaglini, legal advisor to the Senate commission on femicide and gender-based violence and for some months returned to her role as a councilor of the Supreme Court, specifies that she has not read the documents. But on the sentence of the judges of the Palermo Court of Appeal which canceled the aggravating circumstances, reducing the sentence of a married man who three years ago stabbed the woman with whom he had an affair and from whom he was expecting from life imprisonment to 19 years a son – he says – “Obviously I can only speak in general: it could be the mirror of what the Parliamentary Commission on femicide has found in many of the 220 judgments examined which, especially in the second instance, …

See also  Longchuan County held a party history learning and education summary meeting

You may also like

Wang Youqun: The biggest crime of Zhao Leji,...

Who earns from inflation: discounters “cannibalize” hypermarkets

Hangzhou added 3 new cases of asymptomatic infection...

A joystick to simulate the work of a...

He falls on the Moiazza and hits his...

Tracks announced!17 new cases of infection in Xi’an,...

Coronavirus latest news. Today other 43,716 cases (+...

There are many abnormalities in the plenary session...

Milanese Pd against national Pd, in the battle...

From 0:00 to 15:00 on the 8th, 5...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy