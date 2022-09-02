◆ I read the latest editorial by Giovanni De Mauro (Internazionale 1475) which reports a post by Rebecca Solnit on unpredictability. I am 28 years old and I feel part of a generation that in a few years has had to learn to embrace this concept. Our parents passed on to us the need to build a stable future (permanent contract, a home, a family). Now the idea of ​​the future has completely changed and it is difficult to move within this company. If we want to have a realistic view of the world around us we should learn to question everything and juggle the unpredictable. Only in this way will we be able to realistically project ourselves into the future. More than a lack of knowledge of the past, can we all trace it back to a change in values?

Antonio Ciccolella

◆ It is beautiful to read the courage and combativeness of a peasant against the construction of a gray and immense airport (Internazionale 1474). Then thinking about it, the article comes from a German newspaper, that is from the European country that travels the most by plane, and which has the largest continental airline. The article is very nice but in the end, after the feelings, the majority always wins, hence the airport. I was planning a trip to the United States and wondered if it was really necessary. I stayed in the family home in the Apennines to be a farmer, giving up flying.

Riccardo Ruggeri