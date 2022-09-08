CCTV news: The “14th Five-Year Plan” and the outline of the long-term goals for 2035 put forward the goal of building a healthy China by 2035. Li Bin, deputy director of the National Health Commission, introduced on September 7 that the main goals of the Healthy China Action in 2022 were achieved ahead of schedule, and the construction of a healthy China started well and progressed smoothly.

In addition, the health maintenance ability has been significantly improved. The subsidy standard for per capita basic public health services has been raised to 84 yuan.

The production and living environment continued to improve. A healthy lifestyle has become a new fashion, and the health literacy level of residents has increased to 25.4%; the area of ​​sports venues has continued to increase, and the proportion of people who regularly participate in physical exercise has reached 37.2%. The urban living environment has improved significantly, and the ratio of days with good air quality has continued to increase; the rural sanitation has taken on a new look, and the penetration rate of running water and sanitary toilets has steadily increased.

At the same time, the atmosphere of the Healthy China Action has become increasingly strong, forming a good social atmosphere in which everyone pursues and maintains health.