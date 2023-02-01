Li Lijuan, all-media reporter of the Rule of Law Daily

Recently, the national state-owned enterprise reform three-year action summary video conference was held in Beijing. Liu He, Vice Premier of the State Council and head of the State Council State-owned Enterprise Reform Leading Group, attended the meeting and delivered a speech. State Councilor and Deputy Head of the State Council State-owned Enterprise Reform Leading Group Wang Yong presided over the meeting.

The meeting held that the main objectives and tasks of the three-year reform of state-owned enterprises have been completed. Over the past three years, all parties have made concerted efforts to effectively promote the unification of party leadership and corporate governance in state-owned enterprises, more prominently emphasizing the dominant position in the market. Substantial reductions have been made, the tasks of clearing and withdrawing “two non-profits” and “two capitals” have been basically completed, problems left over by enterprises running society and historical issues have been fully resolved, systems and mechanisms for encouraging scientific and technological innovation have been continuously improved, and state-owned assets supervision has continued to be professionalized, systematized, and ruled by law. improve.

The meeting emphasized that the reform of state-owned enterprises is always on the way. We must conscientiously study and understand the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, implement the decisions and arrangements of the Central Economic Work Conference, and continue to plan and promote the reform of state-owned enterprises around improving core competitiveness and enhancing core functions. It is necessary to deepen the understanding of the laws of state-owned enterprise reform, firmly grasp the correct direction, focus on the functions and historical missions of state-owned enterprises, adhere to problem orientation, adhere to correct reform methods, and widely mobilize the enthusiasm of local governments and enterprises.