The main opponent of the CDU? “There are the biggest differences with the Greens”

“In Germany there is a quiet but clear middle-class majority that sticks to the rules, goes to work in the morning and gets involved in a sports or music club in the evening. Being there for these people should be the top priority for the CDU,” said the new strongman in the party.

When asked about the main opponent of the CDU, Linnemann said: “In the federal government there are currently the greatest differences with the Greens. Otherwise, I would recommend that we don’t look at any particular party, or at the zeitgeist, or at the mainstream left. I am concerned with the fundamental values ​​of the CDU, not with partisan tactics.”

New CDU general makes it clear: “There will be no cooperation with the AfD”

Linnemann wants to keep the firewall to the AfD under all circumstances. “There will be no cooperation with the AfD – neither in the federal government nor in the federal states.”

According to Linnemann, a decision on the chancellor candidacy should not be made for more than a year: “We will answer this question in late summer 2024. Friedrich Merz will decide that together with Markus Söder.”

Linnemann confessed to “Bild am Sonntag” that he had not immediately promised party leader Friedrich Merz that he would accept the office of Secretary General: “I asked for time to think about it and asked my closest confidants, family and companions for their opinion. However, I also feel that I am carrying a backpack that is not light.”

