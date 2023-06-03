The main structure of Luxian Ancient City Ruins Museum is completed, and the 2,000 square meters of historic sites are put into protective covers

Original title: 2,000 square meters of historic sites are put into protective covers

News from our newspaper (Reporter Li Qiyao) On the banks of the Grand Canal in Tongzhou District, the ancient city of the Han Dynasty 2,000 years ago welcomes its “rebirth”. The main structure of the protection and exhibition project of the ancient city of Luxian County has been completed. It is expected that the conditions for the exhibition will be ready by the end of this year, and it will be open to the public next year. In this museum that coexists with the ruins, the 2,000-square-meter original site protection area is packed into a “protective cover”, and a series of unique buildings built with innovative technologies open the “eyes of history” to the public.

According to the plan, the protection and exhibition project of the ancient city of Luxian County consists of two buildings: the “museum” and the “operation and management building”. The total construction area is 20,130 square meters, including two floors above ground with a construction area of ​​8,500 square meters; one basement with a construction area of ​​11,630 square meters and a building height of 12 meters.

With the meaning of “city” and the shape of “Zhang”, the shape of the museum refers to the “Yu Zhang”, one of the most important ritual vessels in ancient times, implying the continuation of history. From the very beginning of the project, it embodies the concept of “continuing history”. Underground of the museum, in the 2,000-square-meter original site protection area, three ancient wells and a kiln site are carefully protected as “exhibits”. According to the staff at the construction site, considering the protection of ancient wells and kiln sites, archaeologists backfilled the original site protection area, and adopted soil protection measures during the construction stage. The site was wrapped with concrete to form a square “protective cover”. Properly protect and seal up the ruins, so that the cultural relics and historic sites will not be disturbed. It is expected that after the civil works are completed in October this year, the seal will be opened, and archaeologists will come here to re-excavate ancient wells and kiln sites. In the future, it will be opened to the audience as a ruins exhibition hall.

In the face of cultural relics and historic sites that have been around for thousands of years, the construction plan given by the builder reflects carefulness in every way. Since the project is adjacent to the North Canal and the Tidal Reduction River, the groundwater level is high and the pressure is high. In order to completely eliminate the damage of groundwater to the site itself, relevant units conducted multiple rounds of expert demonstrations and experimental tests, and finally finalized the water blocking plan for the exhibition hall area of ​​the site. The construction workers drilled a 30-meter deep groove in the surrounding area, built a water-blocking curtain for the underground diaphragm wall, and arranged 8 dewatering wells on the inner side of the diaphragm wall, so that when the internal water level of the ruins exhibition hall rises during use, By pumping water from the precipitation well, the groundwater level around the exhibition hall is always kept at a safe distance of at least 1 meter below the main body of the site.

The museum in the future will be surrounded by greenery and integrated with the Luxian Ancient City Ruins Park. When visitors walk into the park, they will be able to “touch” history directly.

news link

Ruins of the Old City of Lu County

The ancient city site of Lu County is the site of the Western Han Dynasty discovered during the archaeological exploration in the early stage of the construction of the urban sub-center in 2016. It was awarded the “Top Ten National New Archaeological Discoveries in 2016”. Its discovery advances the history of Tongzhou’s construction at least to the early Western Han Dynasty 2,200 years ago. It is also the earliest and only known city in the Qin and Han Dynasties in the Tongzhou area. In recent years, the Beijing Institute of Archeology has carried out large-scale archaeological work in Lucheng Town, Tongzhou District.

