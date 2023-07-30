The majority of stocks burn money

Capital is commonly described as a shy deer. It doesn’t like risk and prefers to go where the higher return can be achieved with the same risk. Institutional investors in particular have to be particularly risk-averse by nature. For this reason, they sometimes also accept weaker returns if the security associated with the financial instrument is higher.

Government bonds are considered to be particularly safe, and among them short-term bonds are again preferred because the chance of getting your money back in full in just a few months is higher than with maturities of five, ten or even thirty years. That is why short-term government bonds are considered by institutional investors to be the ultimate in terms of security.

The fact that these forms of investment are now very much sought after can be seen very clearly from the current capital market flows, because international capital is currently flowing into the US bond market. Short-term maturities are particularly popular here, because they currently bring a return of 5.4 percent with no risk.

When it comes to returns and security, the stock market is currently clearly at a disadvantage

The US stock market cannot keep up with these values, because the S&P500, i.e. the US index with the 500 largest US companies, currently has a return of only 4.5 percent. This is expected to increase to 5.04 percent within the next twelve months.

Both numbers are well below the 5.4 percent interest rate that an investor can currently earn risk-free with US Treasury bonds. That’s why no institutional investor needs to think long and hard to know where he is investing the money entrusted to him.

No one right now is hoping for a 4.5 percent return in the stock market, or maybe 5.04 percent, when you can certainly get a 5.4 percent yield on short-dated US government bonds.

So it is not surprising that international money is flowing back into the United States, where it is mostly invested in short-term government bonds.

