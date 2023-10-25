The making of the world’s most expensive residence: Ken Griffin’s impressive project in Palm Beach

Ken Griffin, the American billionaire and CEO of Citadel, is reportedly constructing what is expected to be the world‘s most expensive residence in Palm Beach, Florida. This luxurious property is being built on a 25-acre plot located in the exclusive Billionaires Row area. According to The New York Post, Griffin has already invested $450 million in the project over the past decade, with the completed mansion estimated to be worth around $1 billion.

The massive complex will span 4,652 square meters and will feature a main residence, a guest house, and a large pool. Situated on one of the largest private beachfront lots in Palm Beach, the property has been approved by the Board of Architecture and will initially be used by Griffin’s family, including his mother. However, it is anticipated that the billionaire financier will eventually turn it into his retirement home.

Griffin has been acquiring properties in Palm Beach since 2012, with a collective investment of $129 million in four beachfront properties. In 2019, one of Griffin’s related companies set a real estate record in the area by acquiring a mansion for $104 million. The hedge fund magnate is expected to invest an additional $150 million in his Palm Beach outpost in the coming years.

The construction site for Griffin’s property is situated in close proximity to Mar-A-Lago, the former residence of ex-President Donald Trump. Once completed, the resort will boast luxurious amenities such as a spa, a huge swimming pool overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, lakeside gardens, a caretaker’s cottage, and guest accommodations. Aerial photographs released by the Daily Mail indicate that construction is already underway, and renderings provide a glimpse of the stunning estate’s final appearance.

Zia Ahmed, a spokesperson for Griffin, confirmed that the billionaire owns numerous properties, valued at over $600 million, primarily in South Florida. Real estate values in this region have seen significant growth in recent years.

Aside from his real estate ventures, Griffin is known for his philanthropy. He has donated more than $600 million to various nonprofit organizations, including the University of Chicago, Ann & Robert Lurie Children’s Hospital, and the American Museum of Natural History. In a historic contribution, Griffin also donated over $500 million to Harvard for student aid, making it the largest donation in the university’s history at the time.

As construction progresses on the world‘s most expensive residence, Ken Griffin’s enormous investment in Palm Beach continues to make waves in the real estate market.

