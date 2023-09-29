The Malaparte prize in Labatut, awarded to the Certosa di Capri – News

Everything is ready in Capri for the XXVI edition of the Malaparte Prize, which will be awarded on Sunday 1 October to the writer Benjamin Labatut in the Certosa di San Giacomo. After the clamor of the summer, the always busy island, also thanks to the good weather, rediscovers its spirit as an international cultural center, an inspiring meeting place for writers, poets, artists, thanks to its most iconic recognition established by Graziella Lonardi Buontempo in 1983 on the initiative of Alberto Moravia and today curated by his niece Gabriella Buontempo with the support of Ferrarelle Società Benefit for the twelfth year.





The jury composed of Leonardo Colombati, Giordano Bruno Guerri, Giuseppe Merlino, Silvio Perrella, Emanuele Trevi and Marina Valensise, awarded the 2023 Malaparte Prize to the forty-three-year-old writer, born in the Netherlands, naturalized Chilean, author of When we stopped understanding the published world from Adelphi in 2021. And Benjamin Labatut’s Italian tour will start from Malaparte and Capri for the presentation of Maniac, his latest book, again for Adelphi types, which comes out today, yet another journey between literature and science in a novel essay (translation by Norman Gobetti). Malaparte took place in Capri from 1983 to 1998 and then returned in 2012, after a thirteen-year break, thanks to the commitment and passion of Gabriella Buontempo – general secretary of the Incontri Internazionali d’Arte association – and the support of Ferrarelle Benefit Society. “Preserving and safeguarding an art form such as writing is a source of great pride for us.





With the help and support of Gabriella Buontempo, we strive every year to give the right prominence and visibility to great writers and their art. Culture is a non-derogable aspect and a priority that must become fundamental for any company” declares Michele Pontecorvo Ricciardi, Vice President of Ferrarelle Società Benefit who is also President of Fai Campania. Last year the award, which was chaired by Raffaele La Capria until his passing, it went to New York author Daniel Mendelsohn.



