The malice of the “bad gang” towards Morocco continues indefinitely…!!

Badr Senussi

The military regime did not relish what the Moroccan national team achieved for under 17 years when it qualified in their own home for the semi-finals of the African Cup of Nations after defeating the Algerian national team, by 3 goals, to reserve, at the same time, a seat in the World Cup finals that will be held next summer in A country to be determined later after the organization was withdrawn from Peru… The Moroccan national team, as is well known, continued its brilliance after eliminating the Malian team, awaiting the final match that it will bring together against the brotherly Senegalese national team on Friday, May 19th…

Faced with this situation, which has become troubling the military regime, its intelligence hastened – as usual – to harness all methods to influence the morale of a neighboring team called Morocco, which includes players – children – whose age does not exceed 17 years, and according to informed sources, the military regime is betting on its play, which has become Its chapters are known in advance, by mobilizing a group of intelligence agents, whose mission is to whistle boos when the Moroccan national anthem is played, and to chant slogans against Morocco that have nothing to do with sports.

What is surprising is that the provocations of the cabanas did not stop at this matter, but rather, according to the same sources, the gang regime’s only concern in this final is to play the card of the imaginary Polisario entity, after its paid trumpets confirmed the arrival of the delegation of the delusional republic last Tuesday to Houari Boumediene Airport In Algiers, for a friendly match against the Mouloudia of Algiers, scheduled for Saturday, May 21, at the “Nelson Mandela” stadium in Baraki, Algiers, which, by the way, is the same stadium that will host the final meeting between Morocco and Senegal … and this happens despite the fact that CAF does not recognize the existence of any fictitious entity inside Africa.

According to the latest leaked news, the intelligence is also betting on monitoring the director who will transfer the Morocco match against Senegal – through a loving scenario – to focus on players in the stands wearing tracksuits bearing the flag of the illusion republic, to market the presence of a desert team, capable – according to their claim – of Presence between the backs of the Confederation of African Football.

It seems that the military regime did not benefit from the lesson, which came from the words of the South African CAF President Patrice Motsepe, after his meeting with President Abdelmadjid Al “Teboune”, where the CAF President confirmed publicly that he supports 54 African countries affiliated with the CAF banner. The Algerian regime is still seeking to exhale its toxins with the presence of a fake country and it has a football team… This is at a time when the latest developments indicate that the Association of Lovers and Obsessed with the Love of the Mouloudia of Algeria came out with a statement stating its categorical refusal to attend this imaginary meeting that harms the reputation of an ancient team of The size of the MCA, and at the same time mentioned – the gang – in its statement the role that Morocco played in supporting the independence of Algeria, when it played a solidarity match against the Algerian National Liberation Front football team, and that was exactly on May 7 of the year 1958, but his fate The punishment taken by the International Federation of Football Associations “FIFA” was to suspend the Moroccan national football team, due to the fact that FIFA did not recognize at that time the so-called eastern neighbor team … And among the confusing points, which the statement addressed was why the Algerian Federation scheduled the meeting against the Mouloudia Club of Algeria, instead of playing against Algerian National Team… !!

The question remains, how can a sane person believe the lies of a military regime that thinks with the logic of a gang, that has lost billions of people’s money for several decades, in order to serve a separatist entity that has no territory, no currency, no sovereignty that exercises political authority, and is not recognized by the United Nations, which is a body Multilateral, not from the majority of its members… Stop!!