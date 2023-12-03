“The man accused of killing three homeless people in Los Angeles is arrested” | Daily List

Los Angeles Police Arrest Alleged Serial Killer of Three Homeless People

The Los Angeles Police announced this Saturday that they have arrested an alleged serial killer of three homeless people, whose deaths took place between last Sunday and Wednesday in that American city. The accused has been identified as Jerrid Joseph Powell, 33, and he is also responsible for another murder during a robbery at a home in the city of San Dimas, near Los Angeles.

Chief of the Los Angeles Police, Michel Moore, announced in a press conference this Saturday that Powell is the main accused of the three murders of homeless people. Moore explained that Powell had been arrested on Thursday for the murder in San Dimas and, later, the Police had managed to determine that he was also linked to the deaths of the three homeless people.

The news comes after on Friday the authorities asked homeless people to exercise extreme caution and take refuge in the shelters made available by the Mayor’s Office. The Police urged homeless people to avoid isolated areas, especially at night, to be on the lookout for situations that are out of the ordinary and to have their cell phones charged, as well as to report any suspicious events to the officers.

Data from this summer from the Los Angeles Homeless Authority (LAHSA) put the number of homeless people in the city at 46,260 in 2023, 10% more than the previous year. The increase, according to their analysis, is in line with increases registered in other large cities in the country such as Chicago or Portland, with respective increases of 57 and 20%, but is slightly lower than other year-on-year increases experienced in Los Angeles.