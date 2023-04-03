The man borrowed millions and died, his family refused to pay back the money and made meritorious service with two emoticons: Netizens lamented the new loan culture

Sending emoticons when chatting with social software has become a chat habit of contemporary people. but you know what? A small emoticon package sent casually can play a huge role in critical moments!

It is reported that this man is called Li, and he is the general agent of an electrical appliance. He borrowed more than 1 million yuan from a man named Wang for business capital turnover and building a house, and signed six IOUs. Unfortunately, Li passed away due to illness, but his family refused to pay back the money, claiming that they had given up their inheritance rights through notarization, and that Li had no inheritance, only a 14-year-old car under Li’s name. Family income such as parent’s pension is included in the bank account income of . In desperation, Wang sued Li’s parents, wife, son and daughter to court, requiring them to repay the loan principal of more than 1 million yuan and the interest of more than 100,000 yuan within the scope of inheritance.

After the trial, the court found that the loan relationship between Li and Wang was legal and valid, and the rights and obligations between the two parties were protected by law. The court held that the receipt of the six “IOUs” provided by Wang was an important evidence to prove the loan relationship between the two parties. Moreover, in the WeChat chat records between Li and Wang, Li also confirmed with the emoticons of likes and hugs that he had borrowed a total of more than 1 million yuan from Wang by June 2021.

These two emoticons have corresponding corresponding meanings on the Internet, such as confirmation, denial, and questioning of the other party’s views and matters stated. Therefore, these two emojis can also be used as evidence to prove the amount of the loan.

The court ruled that the defendants, as Li’s first successors, should repay the loan of more than 1 million yuan and interest owed by Li to Wang within the scope of inheriting Li’s estate.

Some netizens said: “This is the lending culture of the new era. Now many people use WeChat or Alipay to borrow or transfer money, but we must also pay attention to leaving evidence and agreements to avoid disputes or being cheated. Emojis can also be used as evidence. It was a real eye-opener.”