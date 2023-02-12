The man drove to see the young ladies dancing in the Miao Village and found that they were all aunts. The scenic spot responded in the middle

A man from Xijiang Town, Qiandongnan, Guizhou Province was attracted by the propaganda film of Qianhu Miao Village in Xijiang. He drove 2,000 kilometers to the scenic spot and found that all the dancers were aunts. The man was dumbfounded.

The footage showed a number of Miao women standing and dancing in the square, and a few older women among them, while a man next to them looked at them in bewilderment.

It is reported that the promotional videos of the scenic spot are all young and beautiful girls. The parties involved were attracted by the promotional video, but unexpectedly they were all aunts.

In this regard, the staff of the scenic spot said that the people standing on both sides are older people, and the “12 barricades” in the middle are young people. According to the etiquette of our Miao people, toasting is a way of welcoming guests when young people come to toast.

According to the data, the Miao nationality has a long history. In ancient Chinese classics, there have been records about the ancestors of the Miao nationality more than 5,000 years ago. The ancestors of the Miao nationality can be traced back to the Chiyou tribe (Chiyou and Yandi, The Yellow Emperor is the common ancestor of the Chinese nation, that is, the three ancestors of China).