The man from Monteria who won the Children’s crown of the 56th Vallenato Festival

Armando Luis Espitia, a native of Montería, Córdoba, competed for the first time in the Vallenato Legend Festival this year and won. The boy assured that he wanted to come when he “was ready” and he did.

Espitia is 12 years old and before obtaining this crown she went through different festivals, in her own department, in La Guajira, in Bolívar and other parts of Cesar, a journey that has given her three more crowns.

Fernando Salcedo ranked second. /PHOTO: THE PYLON.

“Here is your new king. I was working with discipline, rehearsing every afternoon with my teacher”, expressed the new monarch of Vallenato music.

When he got off the stage, he was received by the also king Sergio Luis Rodríguez, who was his first teacher. “He was the person to say that Armando has wood,” said Lina Benavides, Espitia’s mother.

The accordion player, who is in the 1st year of high school, paid tribute to Luis Enrique Martínez during his presentation and obtained the highest rating from the jury.

Nehemías Camaño, third best children’s execution. / PHOTO: VALLENATA LEGEND FESTIVAL FOUNDATION.

In second place was Fernando Salcedo, a native of Nobsa, Boyacá, and third place went to Nehemías Camaño, from Montelíbano, Córdoba.

