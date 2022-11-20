On November 19, in Fuzhou, Fujian, a video of a forklift throwing a car into a river caused heated discussions among netizens.

In the video, the man introduced that the owner of his car was occupied, but the other party did not cooperate with moving the car, citing that he had a cold. The man was also very angry about it.He directly found a forklift, forked the vehicle out of the garage, and threw it into Liuhuaxi, claiming that he could afford the compensation.

Passers-by also recorded this rare scene on video. The forklift forked the vehicle out of the bridge, and then the vehicle fell into the river. The river was not shallow, the vehicle was almost completely submerged, and the entire vehicle was completely scrapped. This morning, the vehicle has been salvaged ashore.

Today, Cangshan Branch of Fuzhou Public Security Bureau issued a situation report:

At about 23:00 on November 19, 2022, the Jinshan Police Station of the Fuzhou Public Security Bureau received a call from the masses, saying that their vehicles parked in the basement of a community in Cangshan had been thrown into the river, and they immediately launched an investigation.

After investigation, the caller Chen Mougen (male, 35 years old, from Fuzhou) occupied the parking space in the basement of Lin Moukai (male, 47 years old, from Fuzhou) at 17:00 on November 18.

At around 22:00 on November 19, when Lin Moukai could not contact Chen Mougen,Gong Mouqiang (male, 38 years old, from Sichuan) was hired to drive a forklift to fork away Chen Mougen’s vehicle and throw it into the river.

At present, Lin Moukai has been taken criminal coercive measures by the public security organs in accordance with the law, and the forklift driver Gong Mouqiang has arrived at the case, and the case is under further trial.

This matter has attracted the attention of netizens. Some netizens pointed out that although the practice of punishing car owners occupying parking spaces is modest, the car owners who throw their cars may be suspected of intentionally destroying property. A case should be filed for prosecution.