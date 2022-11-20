Home News The man hired a forklift to throw the car into the river. Official notification: Compulsory measures have been taken – yqqlm
News

The man hired a forklift to throw the car into the river. Official notification: Compulsory measures have been taken – yqqlm

by admin
The man hired a forklift to throw the car into the river. Official notification: Compulsory measures have been taken – yqqlm

On November 19, in Fuzhou, Fujian, a video of a forklift throwing a car into a river caused heated discussions among netizens.

In the video, the man introduced that the owner of his car was occupied, but the other party did not cooperate with moving the car, citing that he had a cold. The man was also very angry about it.He directly found a forklift, forked the vehicle out of the garage, and threw it into Liuhuaxi, claiming that he could afford the compensation.

Passers-by also recorded this rare scene on video. The forklift forked the vehicle out of the bridge, and then the vehicle fell into the river. The river was not shallow, the vehicle was almost completely submerged, and the entire vehicle was completely scrapped. This morning, the vehicle has been salvaged ashore.

Today, Cangshan Branch of Fuzhou Public Security Bureau issued a situation report:

At about 23:00 on November 19, 2022, the Jinshan Police Station of the Fuzhou Public Security Bureau received a call from the masses, saying that their vehicles parked in the basement of a community in Cangshan had been thrown into the river, and they immediately launched an investigation.

After investigation, the caller Chen Mougen (male, 35 years old, from Fuzhou) occupied the parking space in the basement of Lin Moukai (male, 47 years old, from Fuzhou) at 17:00 on November 18.

At around 22:00 on November 19, when Lin Moukai could not contact Chen Mougen,Gong Mouqiang (male, 38 years old, from Sichuan) was hired to drive a forklift to fork away Chen Mougen’s vehicle and throw it into the river.

See also  Skip 13?Xiaomi's first Snapdragon 8 Gen2 flagship may be Xiaomi Mi 14 Netizen: Perfect match with MIUI 14 and rigid iPhone 14

At present, Lin Moukai has been taken criminal coercive measures by the public security organs in accordance with the law, and the forklift driver Gong Mouqiang has arrived at the case, and the case is under further trial.

This matter has attracted the attention of netizens. Some netizens pointed out that although the practice of punishing car owners occupying parking spaces is modest, the car owners who throw their cars may be suspected of intentionally destroying property. A case should be filed for prosecution.

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Kuai Technology

Editor in charge: Ruofeng

You may also like

Tornadoes and water bombs in the South, severe...

There is also a bit of Friuli in...

Farewell to General Innecco, commanded the Cadore brigade

Unions, Luca Visentini at the helm of the...

Verrés, students visiting Maison Bertolin for PMI day

Hohhot: Although the epidemic has eased, the risk...

Pd, Bonaccini breaks the delay and runs for...

10 new cases of asymptomatic infection of new...

Alice Neri, 32, found charred in the trunk...

Xi’an has designated 61 high-risk areas! Latest notification!Some...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy