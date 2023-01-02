The man leaned out of the skylight to set off fireworks and was taken away holding a “Gatling” on the road, it was too dangerous: Netizens deserved it

Recently, on the night of New Year’s Eve in Huangshi, Hubei, a man leaned out from the sunroof of a car, holding “Gatling” fireworks, and the man set off while the car was driving forward.

Later, this scene happened to be discovered by the police on duty on the side of the road, and the man was then taken into a police car. This scene happened to be photographed by a passer-by, which aroused heated discussions among many netizens.

In addition, a man in Shanxi set off fireworks in the square, and law enforcement officers stepped forward to stop them. When the man was running, he accidentally sent sparks towards the crowd, which was very dangerous. In order to effectively curb the occurrence of fire accidents and ensure the safety of people’s lives and property, many places have implemented a “no-burning order” for fireworks and firecrackers.

Some netizens said after reading it, no matter how they are released, they should not be set on the road. In case of fire or something, it is best to go to the park to release this kind of fireworks. It seems that it is a wise choice to ban fireworks?