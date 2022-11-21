Home News The man left 1 million in cash in a taxi and the driver was praised for not ignorantly picking up the money: Netizens complained about being too careless – fast technology – technology changes the future
The man left 1 million in cash in a taxi and the driver was praised for not ignorantly picking up the money: Netizens complained about being too careless

The man left 1 million in cash in a taxi and the driver was praised for not ignorantly picking up the money: Netizens complained about being too careless – fast technology – technology changes the future

The man left 1 million cash in a taxi and the driver picked up the money and was praised: Netizens complained about being too careless

In life, losing money often happens, but have you heard of losing 1 million cash? If so, what would you do?

According to reports,In the early morning of November 21, in Xichang City, Sichuan Province, a man was negligent when taking a taxi after drinking, and even left 1 million cash in the car. Fortunately, my brother found it in time, reported it to the taxi company and called the police. Hand over 1 million cash to the police station.

Afterwards, the police contacted the owner after verification, and agreed to come to the police station to withdraw money on the morning of the 21st.

“It’s not easy to make money now. I think so much money has been lost, and the owner must be very anxious, but since I don’t have the owner’s contact information, I immediately reported to the company and called the police. Together with the company’s staff, hurry up Handed over the money to the police station.” Luo Hao said that as a practitioner in the service industry, he just did what he should do.

Luo Hao is a taxi driver of Xichang Yuecheng Taxi Co., Ltd. “I ran the evening shift on the 20th, and I switched over at 5 o’clock in the morning the next day.” He recalled to the Red Star News reporter. Passengers, “A man and a woman got on the bus. They seemed to be drinking. At that time, they put a cardboard box on the passenger seat, and the two sat in the back row.”

Many netizens saw this scene and said that the quality of this brother is really amazing, this is the real way to make money, under such a big temptation, full of positive energy is worth learning from, what do you think?

According to the Red Star News report, Mr. Sha said that in the early morning of that day, Mr. Ji was too drunk and he took the money away. “Actually, I was also drunk. At that time, I took a taxi to send a friend to Bangtai Garden City, and then returned to the home of Qionghai Bay Community to rest. I vomited shortly after I paid and got out of the car. Only then did I find that the money was left in the car. gone.”

“The money disappeared. At that time, I was very anxious, so nervous that I couldn’t sleep, so I contacted the taxi company to look around. Later, the taxi company said that it had handed over the money to the police station, and the stone hanging in my heart fell.” Mr. Sha said, 21 On the morning of the 2nd, he came to the police station, but the relevant police were not there at the time, so he was going to have breakfast to collect it. “I thought the money was at the police station, and I was more at ease, so I went home first, thinking that I would come to collect it later.”

“Because I drank too much alcohol in the early morning, I planned to rest for a while, but I overslept as soon as I fell asleep.” Mr. Sha said that when he woke up, he found that there were many missed calls on his mobile phone, and he called back immediately and rushed to the police station. I turned it to silent, I don’t know that the police have called me so many times, I’m really sorry.”

