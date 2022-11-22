Home News The man threw the car into the river, and the police report sparked heated discussions!Lawyer’s explanation may constitute the crime of intentional damage to property–fast technology–technology changes the future
One owner directly called a forklift and threw the occupied car into the river when he could not contact the other party because his private parking space was occupied, which caused an uproar.

Then the police reported that at about 23:00 on November 19, 2022, the Jinshan Police Station of the Fuzhou Public Security Bureau received a call from the masses, saying that their vehicle parked in the basement of a community in Cangshan was thrown into the river, and immediately launched an investigation. After investigation, the caller Chen Mougen (male, 35 years old, from Fuzhou) occupied the parking space in the basement of Lin Moukai (male, 47 years old, from Fuzhou) at 17:00 on November 18. At about 22:00 on November 19, when Lin Moukai could not contact Chen Mougen, he hired Gong Mouqiang (male, 38 years old, from Sichuan) to drive a forklift to remove Chen Mougen’s vehicle and throw it into the river.

At present, Lin Moukai has been taken criminal coercive measures by the public security organs in accordance with the law, and the forklift driver Gong Mouqiang has arrived at the case, and the case is under further trial.

In the eyes of many netizens, this Lin Moukai did what he wanted to do and did not dare to do. As for him being forced to take measures, it also aroused heated discussions among netizens. In everyone’s opinion, he has notified the driver and also Do a lot of communication.

Fu Jian, director of Henan Zejin Law Firm, believes that the owner has the right to control the parking space he bought. If the parking space is occupied by others and refuses to move the car, it constitutes a civil infringement. The owner can ask the property company to coordinate the solution, or call the traffic police. The police notified the owner to move the car, or the traffic police sent a tow truck to tow it away. If the other party occupies it repeatedly, the owner can retain the relevant evidence and sue in court, requesting to stop the infringement and compensate for the loss.

However, throwing the other party’s vehicle into the river without permission is suspected of violating the “Public Security Management Punishment Law” and will be subject to administrative punishment according to law. If the circumstances are more serious, it may also constitute the crime of intentional damage to property, and it needs to bear criminal responsibility. The man used a forklift to move the vehicle to the outside of the community, and then crossed the road and threw it into the river. If other people were injured in the process, public safety was endangered, and it may constitute a crime of endangering public safety.

Fu Jian suggested that citizens should protect their rights according to the law when their parking spaces are occupied, otherwise they will bear the consequences of misconduct, and the gains outweigh the losses after being impulsive.

