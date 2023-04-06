On April 6, according to jellyfish.com, on April 5, Mr. Ma from Henan complained that he could not withdraw 0.94 yuan from the bank. The staff said that it was less than 1 yuan and there was no change, so he was “erased”. aroused widespread attention.

The video shows that a man withdraws money from the bank, the fraction is 227.94, but the 0.94 yuan is not withdrawn. The man immediately questioned: “Isn’t this 227.94?” The bank staff responded: “There is no change for ninety-four cents, and there is no one yuan for the tenths. If you come to save money, I will give you nine cents less, are you willing?”

The party involved, Mr. Ma, said that it was not the first time he encountered such a situation in withdrawing money from the bank. After taking a video to collect evidence, the staff gave him 80 cents. Mr. Ma said: “It wasn’t like this once, and it’s the same situation today. It doesn’t matter how much it is for a person. He saw that I was shooting a video again, so he found me 80 cents from the drawer and gave it to me.

According to a Pear Video report quoted by Bailu Video, the party involved, Mr. Ma, said: “My interest is 227.94, and he only gave me 227. I asked why 9 cents and 4 were not given, and he said that now all the interest below 1 yuan will be erased.” , There is no change in the bank. I can understand that there is no change in the bank, but you can tell me to store it in my account instead of directly erasing it. How many customers does the bank have in a day and how much money does it have in a month? How much money is there in a year, where does the money go, and who does it belong to?”

In the face of Mr. Ma’s doubts, on April 5, the employee of the bank involved responded that if he had it, he would not give it, and 30 cents and 50 cents would not be of much use. The employee said: “It’s hard to get one or two cents now, and there are still ones. It’s not that I won’t give it, who won’t give it if I have it? If I give it, what can I do? People don’t want it for a few cents. The money doesn’t go to the bank, it doesn’t go to the individual employees.”

