After the strong tightening of 2017, the 2023 Budget bill reopens the use of job vouchers on several fronts, the “vouchers” that are used to pay for occasional services on an hourly basis. The draft of the maneuver approved by the Council of Ministers on 21 November eliminates some prohibitions relating to companies that can use the vouchers, particularly in agriculture and tourism, and raises the amount of services from 5 thousand to 10 thousand euros that each user (company or family) will be able to pay each year with vouchers.

The new scenery

The maneuver intervenes on various points of the old “accessory” work, but for vouchers it does not mark a real return to the past, to that system of paper job vouchers canceled in March 2017. In fact, the INPS telematic system, which is used to manage and to remunerate workers for occasional services through the occasional service contract (for business users) and through the family booklet (for housework, assistance and care, and for private lessons).

First of all, the Budget Bill brings the amount of compensation that each user of occasional services can pay with vouchers from 5,000 to 10,000 euros to all employed workers. However, the limit of 2,500 euros of compensation that each worker can receive from the same user remains unchanged.

The second opening concerns the size of the companies allowed to use the vouchers: all companies that have up to ten permanent employees will be able to use them (today the limit is five employees), and there will be no limit for hotels and « accommodation facilities operating in the tourism sector”. A sector, moreover, which last summer had problems in finding personnel.

In agriculture, vouchers can also be used to pay seasonal agricultural workers, while today their use is limited only to retired workers, under 25 years of age, the unemployed or recipients of income support measures, such as layoffs. To be precise, the law included in the maneuver provides that work vouchers can be used to remunerate occasional work carried out “in the context of seasonal agricultural activities for a period not exceeding 45 days during the calendar year”. And he specifies that, without prejudice to the hourly wage provided for by the national collective agreement for agricultural workers, “at least 3 job vouchers must be paid to the worker for each working day”.