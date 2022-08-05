There is also an Irpino among the victims of the “Mantide della Brianza”. She is Tiziana Morandi, the 47-year-old native of Bellusco, capable of earning herself the nickname of Lady Narcotic. In the list of his victims not only young people but also men of a certain age ended up: a 71-year-old, originally from the province of Avellino and lured on social media, has disappeared, as if by magic, an entire collection of gold coins of the worth about 80 thousand euros.