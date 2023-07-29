The manuscript celebration honors Beniben in Baghdad

A celebration of Arabic manuscripts was received by the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, and concluded with a presidential reception, after honoring prominent personalities in the field of manuscripts, namely: Moroccan Ahmed Shawky Benebine, director of the Hassaniya Treasury of the Royal Palace, as “Person of the Year for Heritage Research,” and Egyptian Dr. Mahmoud Mahdi as crowned “Kitab.” The Heritage Year”, and the Iraqi Dr. Ahmed Al-Alaywi, Director of the Iraqi Manuscripts House, in his capacity as responsible for the “General Foundation in the Arab World”, and the Iraqi Dr. Nabila Abdel Moneim Daoud as “the exceptional personality of Iraq.”

This took place during the “official celebration of the Arab Manuscript Day” in Baghdad, according to its report, which was obtained by Hespress, and its activities witnessed a special reception by “Iraqi President Abd al-Latif Rashid, the delegation participating in the activities of this day, headed by Ahmed Fakak al-Badrani, Minister of Culture, Tourism and Antiquities of the Republic of Iraq, and Murad Al-Rifi, Director of the Institute of Arabic Manuscripts in Cairo.

Researchers and experts from a number of countries in the Arab region participated in this celebration, among them from Morocco: Ahmed Shawky Benebine, Abdel Aziz Al-Sawry, and Ayad Abelal.

Ahmed Fakak Al-Badrani, the Iraqi Minister of Culture, Tourism and Antiquities, noted “the role of the Arabic manuscript in shaping the nation’s entity, its present and its future,” saying that “it is not possible to engage in scientific research without referring researchers to written sources, in addition to the fact that manuscripts have an important role in conveying the stages of historical codification.” And through it, we can see the life and development of societies.”

Al-Badrani also spoke about what “Iraq enjoys, ancient and modern, from a rich, huge and diverse manuscript heritage, in terms of the swatches on which it was written, and the topics it deals with,” hoping “that there will be close cooperation between the ministry represented by the Iraqi Manuscripts House and the Manuscript Institute in introducing this heritage.” manuscript.”

As for the speech of Muhammad Ould Amar, Director of the “ALECSO” organization, which was delivered on his behalf by Murad Al-Rifi, Director of the Institute of Arabic Manuscripts, it expressed his “happiness and appreciation for Iraq in hosting this important event, which is considered an important support for joint Arab action in the field of the knowledge heritage of the Arab world.” And intellectual, in the land of the lofty Iraq, which has been, throughout the ages, the habitat of the bright Arab civilization.

While Al-Rifi’s speech mentioned that the institute’s choice of the topic “Ethics of Science and Ethics of Demand”, in the eleventh session of the Arabic Manuscript Day, “recalls what distinguished our civilization in that it did not separate the pursuit of knowledge and the adoption of its ethics in any of the pages of its bright history; Hence, the topic of the day that was chosen comes to motivate and reveal the dust on the rich legacy of its men, after they filled the world with knowledge, and expanded their students with their satisfactory morals.

The director of the institute stated that “this year’s celebration coincides with the celebration of the fifty-third anniversary of the founding of the Arab Organization for Education, Culture and Science (ALECSO), which falls on the twenty-fifth of July of each year.” plans and reference documents, and made reviving the Arab heritage a priority in its future action plan (2023-2028), considering the legacy of the Arabic manuscript book as one of the most important pillars of the nation’s heritage, due to the knowledge it treasures that was formulated by the Arab mind throughout the ages.

The interventionist also explained that “the land of Iraq is the first country to host the activities of the Arabic Manuscript Day outside the headquarters country,” after Egypt embraced it in its previous ten sessions, adding: “It is something that the institute will be keen on in the coming years.”

As for Ahmed Al-Alaywi, director of the Iraqi Manuscripts House, he touched on “the legacy of Iraq’s most distinguished scholars in various sciences,” and added: “We touch their manuscripts, and we pass through the times of writing, methods of authorship, and subtleties of calligraphy to stop at the narration of history, and see the intellectual history of the ancients, and explore worlds that we did not know from before.” before”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

