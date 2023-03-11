Home News The map of freedom of thought (and not only) in the countries of the world — idealista/news
The map of freedom of thought (and not only) in the countries of the world

The map of freedom of thought (and not only) in the countries of the world

Democratic organization Freedom House has released its annual ranking of the world‘s most free and repressed nations. The report is considered a key barometer for global democracy and this year’s edition found that while global freedom is in decline for the 17th consecutive year, the world could be headed for a “possible tipping point”. as the rate of decline is stabilising. This boils down in part to the easing of pandemic-related restrictions that had impacted freedom of assembly and freedom of movement.

A total of 195 countries and 15 territories were analyzed on their levels of access to political rights and civil liberties, before being classified as ‘free’, ‘partly free’ or ‘not free’. Of these, 35 countries saw their scores decrease, while 34 countries saw improvements. The analysis shows that press freedom is declining, as the number of countries receiving 0 out of 4 points for the ‘media freedom’ indicator has increased from 14 to 33 over the past 17 years.

While democracy has effectively been in decline for nearly two decades, the global landscape has improved since the report was first published 50 years ago. Back then, 44 out of 148 countries were considered “free,” versus 84 out of 195 today.

