For those who are always attentive to real estate deals, the next harvest could bring good news, especially in the capital. On 19 and 20 April 2023, in fact, theAter will put several properties up for auction. idealista/news has prepared a map of the properties for sale, also providing all the useful information for presenting an offer and winning one of the apartments that will be auctioned in different areas (including prestigious ones) of the city.

Among the properties auctioned by Ater there are also apartments in the most central areas of the capital, among wards Of Vittoria e Flamineusbut also to Wash and close to the Aurelian Walls, a stone’s throw from the Vatican. The cheapest apartment starts from an auction base of 170,240 euros, while the most expensive will be auctioned at no less than 566,200 euros.

How the auction works

Participation in the auction consists in the presentation of asecret offer for the auction without enchantment. Only in the event that several valid offers of the same amount are presented, placed ex-aequo in first place in the ranking, the notary auctioneer will proceed with the auction.

The auction without enchantment consists of the presentation for each Lot of a secret paper, digital or digitized paper offer before the Auction Notary or the Peripheral Notary for an amount at least equal to the Auction base price indicated.

The properties in question will be sold through the These Notaries Network (RAN)the IT system created by the National Council of Notaries for the management of telematic auctions.

Through the connection from the notary offices throughout the Italian territory, in fact, it is possible for those interested participate in web auctionsbeing able to carry out the raises even hundreds of km from the property, breaking down the territorial barriers with the guarantee and security of the notary.

How do I participate in a notary online auction? A person interested in buying a property will no longer have to go to the professional where the auction is held, but will be able to go to any notary office adhering to the RAN to deposit the deposit and bid.

Subsequently, on the day and at the time established by the announcement, the citizen will go to the office of the notary where he presented the offer. During the auction session, which will take place via the web by linking all the notaries together, the notary will take care to communicate to all the participants present, the offers from all over Italy, so that everyone is aware of how the auction is taking place, and please bid if you deem it.