The Mapashira community of La Guajira once again has drinking water

The Mapashira community of La Guajira once again has drinking water

The Ministry of Housing, City and Territory, officially handed over the Mapashira and Ishishon wells, in the rural area of ​​the municipality of Manaure, La Guajira, after this population had no access to drinking water in recent years.

“After work by the community and the public and private sectors, we delivered the rehabilitated infrastructure. 1,000 inhabitants of the region are the beneficiaries”, affirmed Minister Catalina Velasco. The last maintenance, indicated a Wayuu leader, was in 2018.

THE MAINTENANCE

The community would be trained for the operation of the structure. They are 5,000 liter tanks and a microfiltration system. / PHOTO: COURTESY.

“We already have the well, we will no longer have to go far to look for water,” expressed a resident of that community. According to official information, the maintenance was aimed at the electrical and hydraulic systems to improve recharging conditions.

“We thank international cooperation and all those entities that have made it possible for us to have water”highlighted a Wayuu teacher.

