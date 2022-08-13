In front of the Trastevere carabinieri barracks they defend themselves with one lie after another. It looks like a scene from the “Soliti ignoti”. “I went to my daughter to bring mozzarella and fruit. Do we know those two? But when ever, we were in the wrong place at the wrong time”, says Mario Mazza. He is 57 years old and is one of the four suspected of being part of a gang of the hole that in Rome was scoring a millionaire heist that ended with the collapse of the tunnel. “What do you say? I’m also 100 percent invalid.”

On the other hand, the investigations and the video footage from the cameras say something quite different about Mario Mazza, a Neapolitan like Antonio Pinto, David Sciavarrello and Andrea Grassi, from Rome. They say all four knew each other all right. What they were preparing was to be the big shot that would have kept them safe for a long time with a few million euros in jewels and cash.

Not only for the four of them but for other accomplices still without a face and who, it is not excluded, would be the mind of what must have been the perfect theft. Instead, it ended up in an air bubble, exactly like the one that brought down the tunnel that the band of the hole had dug with patience and meticulous silence since at least the end of July in via Innocenzo XI, behind San Pietro, in basement of a shop that they had rented with a regular contract.

A pickaxe in the tunnel has opened a gash in an empty area of ​​the undergrounds of Rome. The pressure brought down the roof of that snake underground. Andrea Grassi, 33, a bricklayer and a drug record as a boy, was buried under the rubble for eight hours. The firefighters, on Thursday, had to open a ten-meter chasm to extract him alive. He was the one digging that morning with pickaxe and shovel in hand. But the conviction of those who investigate is that that gang had many other accomplices. Dozens of bags of dirt were found in the basement of the shop. There was a team digging there, certainly not a single worker.

It should not be overlooked that in this whole story the figure of a mole could also enter one of the banks in the area. The gang had maps of the sewers, routes to take between cavities and cellars, precise information, timetables to be respected to empty the vault of a neighborhood bank. There are three of them within a radius of 200 meters. The date of the blow, perhaps in September.

Now Andrea Grassi’s parents are threatening those who at San Camillo define their son as a “lucky thief” and anyone who dares to approach him. “Andrea was dying, nobody allowed himself. He worked for 50 euros a day. They told him to dig and he did it,” they say as they wait for their son to be transferred from the emergency room to the ward. And they fight their breasts for their Andrea who, on the other hand, according to the investigations of the carabinieri, would be a small fish but in the hands of characters from “Romanzo criminale” between Montespaccato and Primavalle. Just like David Sciavarrello, 35 years old, with no serious precedents, in front of the carabinieri he said: “I’m not talking to you” and collected a complaint. He would meet Grassi from Primavalle. Same neighborhood, same laps.

All hypotheses. Like those about Antonio Pinto, 46, and Mario Mazza, prejudiced, close to the Naples of the big trafficking and arrested because they were fleeing after the collapse. Now they are free because the prosecutor can not contest anything except the damage and resistance to a public official. The past speaks for them. Mazza was a member of a band of the hole called “molten gold”.

He had burgled, in 2010, one of the most important jewelers in Naples for one million euros. Pinto, on the other hand, was part of a large cigarette smuggling gang. He ended up in prison in 2011 and, perhaps, he met Mazza. From there came the red thread that led them to Rome for that failed coup?