The “March 12” initiative of Haining Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau strives to improve the level of fine governance of city appearance in the jurisdiction



In order to create a national civilized model city and improve the quality of city appearance in its jurisdiction, recently, Haining Municipal Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau took advantage of reforms to take three measures to improve the level of fine governance of city appearance in its jurisdiction and strive to create a model city of civilization.

One is that the three lists create a good atmosphere for learning and catching up. Contrasted with the standards for the establishment of civilized models, three checklists are implemented to create a task list, a responsibility list, and an assessment list. Incorporate the creation of a national civilized model city into the squadron’s annual key work, take the key industries and key blocks in the jurisdiction as the breakthrough and direction, scientifically formulate the creation plan, deploy personnel, compact responsibilities, clarify the division of labor, optimize the squadron’s quantitative assessment mechanism, and focus on veterans Create a good atmosphere within the squadron by bringing in newcomers, passing on and helping others. In response to the problems encountered in daily management, relying on the large comprehensive integrated rule of law studio and the squadron’s consultation and discussion mechanism, timely consultation and advancement, step by step to overcome difficulties and solid implementation, timely promote the implementation of the three lists to achieve results, and promote civilized models to create various Work hard and be at the forefront.

The second is a goal to promote the comprehensive improvement of the environment in the jurisdiction. Taking the comprehensive environmental management of “Welcome to the Asian Games” as the starting point, raise the standard, focus on the shortcomings, and implement the superimposed street-side city appearance environment management method of “self-management of shops + third-party supervisor + community co-management + departmental joint management” by the superior, multi-pronged Jointly improve the chaos of the city appearance, improve the effectiveness of law enforcement and management, and create a civilized and orderly city appearance. For example, the Haizhou Squadron implemented a “comprehensive inspection once” inspection guidance, strengthened the legal education and crackdown on uncivilized behaviors and illegal behaviors in the city, and promoted the rectification and law enforcement investigation of problems such as garbage sorting, private pulling of wires, and drying along the street. A total of more than 30 incidents were carried out in an orderly manner to promote the comprehensive management of street order. At the same time, based on rectification and reform, focus on long-term effects, focus on weak projects to check for leaks and fill in gaps, tackle tough problems in city appearance, and make every effort to break through urban congestion points.

The third is to optimize the service mode of benefiting the people and the convenience of the people by two means. With the purpose of focusing on both service and law enforcement, adhere to the problem orientation, and aim at the problems that the masses are eagerly looking forward to solving and improving, optimize the rule of law environment and improve the business environment. Taking the Haizhou Squadron as an example, it actively participates in departmental linkages, closely contacts the village community, listens to the voices of the people and public opinion, gathers together to alleviate various kinds of problems and problems of the masses, and clears up the contradictions at the grassroots level. Expand humanized law enforcement management measures such as small and micro fault-tolerant mechanisms, civilized dog-raising habits, and hierarchical and classified law enforcement. Carried out management services, aiming to solidify the results of the “21-day civilized dog-raising habits” action, strengthen the disposal of unowned dogs within 30 minutes, and strengthen dog management. Ownerless dogs are dynamically cleared, improving the satisfaction and happiness of the masses, and helping to create a common prosperity demonstration area.